Net idol Fern’s fall from grace: CIB’s fraud hunt goes viral

Renowned net idol Fern is sought by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) following allegations of fraud involving a nail salon investment scheme and online money sharing that have led multiple victims to lose over 10 million baht. The victims, led by Ronnarong Kaewpetch, the chairman of the network seeking justice in society, complained at 9.30am today at the CIB.

Among the victims was 28 year old Kanwarapat, who claimed to have invested 200,000 baht after Fern’s enticing online posts promised high returns of up to 4% on investment. Trusting Fern due to her fame and extravagant lifestyle, Kanyapak was left disappointed when the promises fell through. Despite Fern’s arrest warrant, she continues to live a luxurious life, frequently commuting between Chiang Mai and Bangkok, reported KhaoSod.

Another victim, 30 year old Thitirat, was lured by Fern’s offer of a short-term money share with an 8% return over 20 days. She invested 80,000 baht but did not receive the promised return. Thitirat, who is pregnant, had planned to use the money for her future needs.

Ronnarong highlighted Fern’s exploitation of her fame and credibility to lure victims into investing money either in a nail salon business or in money-saving. With an arrest warrant already issued against Fern for deceiving the public and violating the Computer Crime Act, Ronnachai urges the CIB to expedite her arrest to prevent more people from falling prey to her schemes.

The CIB is currently considering the matter before forwarding it to the commanding officer for further action.

Four days ago, high-profile social media personality Krittidet Pongprapas was arrested on multiple charges, including fraud and computer-related offences.

