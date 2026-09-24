Nene Royal wins America’s Got Talent 2026, becoming first Thai champion

The 16 years old singer and guitarist from Phuket completes her journey from a local performer to the winner of AGT Season 21 and its US$1 million grand prize.

Watch the results announcement video at the very bottom.

Thai teenage rocker Nene Royal has won America’s Got Talent 2026. She became the first contestant from Thailand to claim the title in the programme’s history.

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Host Terry Crews announced the result during the Season 21 finale, broadcast live on NBC on Wednesday night, September 23. This date corresponded to Thursday morning in Thailand.

Nene, whose real name is Rattikan “Praew” Amloy, received the most votes from the American public. She achieved this after competing against nine other finalists for the championship and the show’s advertised US$1 million grand prize.

The victory completes an extraordinary run for the 16 year old singer and guitarist from Phuket, who entered the competition with ambitions of becoming an international rock artist.

From Phuket to the AGT stage

Nene began playing guitar at seven years old and developed her skills through years of practice and live performances. Before appearing on American television, she had performed at venues and markets in Phuket with the support of her family.

Her AGT journey began with an audition featuring Zombie, the 1994 anti-war anthem by Irish rock band The Cranberries. Nene quickly won over the audience, and judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel all voted to send her into the next round.

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The performance also attracted millions of views online, introducing the young Thai musician to audiences far beyond her home country.

During the Judges’ Callbacks, Nene performed Hysteria by British rock band Muse, which earned her a place among the acts selected for the live shows.

Mel B sends Nene directly to the final

Nene returned for the live quarter-finals with a new arrangement of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun.

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The performance proved to be a decisive moment in her campaign. Mel B pressed the Live Golden Buzzer, sending Nene directly to the final. She advanced without requiring her to progress through the quarter-final public vote or the semi-final.

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Howie Mandel also emerged as one of her strongest supporters. He repeatedly described the Thai teenager as a potential winner of the competition.

After receiving the Golden Buzzer, Nene thanked the judges and supporters before celebrating onstage with her family.

Her success also drew attention in Thailand. In response, fans, musicians and public figures shared her performances, while the Thai government congratulated her for taking Thai talent onto an international stage.

Seven Nation Army for the final

For her final competitive performance, Nene selected Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, one of the most recognisable rock songs of the 21st century.

Dressed in red and carrying her electric guitar, she delivered an energetic interpretation built around the song’s famous riff.

The performance received a standing ovation and strong comments from the judging panel.

Guest judge KSI said it was his first time seeing Nene perform and declared himself a fan. He described the performance as “out of this world”.

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Sofía Vergara praised Nene’s individuality and said there was nobody like her in the current rock scene, while Mel B celebrated the teenager’s distinctive stage presence and her roots in Phuket.

Mandel delivered the strongest endorsement, telling Nene that she deserved to win before calling on viewers to “give her the million”.

Nene meets Linkin Park during AGT finale

Nene also experienced another major moment during the finale when she met members of Linkin Park, one of the world’s most successful rock bands.

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A photograph showed the Thai teenager holding her guitar alongside Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Joe Hahn, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Colin Brittain.

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Nene had previously shared AGT’s announcement that Linkin Park would appear as special guests. She also expressed her hope of getting an opportunity to jam with the band.

She also met and played with The Warning, the Mexican rock trio. The group consists of sisters Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra Villarreal. This happened during activities connected to the finale.

These encounters placed the young Phuket musician alongside established international rock artists. All this occurred before the competition had even reached its final result.

First Thai winner in AGT history

Nene’s victory makes her the first contestant from Thailand to win America’s Got Talent.

She defeated a diverse group of finalists that included singers, dancers, magicians, visual performers, dog acts and technology-based performances.

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Under AGT’s stated terms, the prize is payable through a financial annuity over 40 years, while the winner may instead choose the present cash value of that annuity.

Beyond the prize money, winning AGT gives Nene international exposure at the beginning of her professional career.

Her official website describes her as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter influenced by modern rock, alternative pop and melodic metal. She is also preparing original music, including a debut EP.

Nene entered the competition as a teenage musician from Phuket with a dream of becoming a rock star. She leaves as the winner of one of the world’s most widely watched talent programmes. Additionally, she is now the first Thai champion in AGT history.

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