Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously granted a royal audience to the Phuket governor, who respectfully presented the America’s Got Talent 2026 champion from the province at Dusit Palace on 9 October.

Their Majesties presided over the audience at the Amphorn Sathan Residence at 5.09pm.

Phuket governor Chotinarin Kerdsom led young Phuket performer Rattikarn Amloy, known as Nene, and her family to pay their respects to Their Majesties.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this occasion, Rattikarn respectfully presented to the King the certificate confirming her victory in the America’s Got Talent 2026 competition.

The King graciously returned the certificate to Rattikarn as a memento and as an honour for her family for generations to come.

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win | News by Thaiger

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win | News by Thaiger

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case Thailand News

Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case

60 minutes ago
Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain Bangkok News

Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain

1 hour ago
Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple Thailand News

Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple

2 hours ago
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid Crime News

31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids

3 hours ago
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

6 hours ago
Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week Crime News

Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week

21 hours ago
Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok Crime News

Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors Tourism News

Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors

23 hours ago
193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams Crime News

193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams

24 hours ago
Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners Crime News

Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners

1 day ago
Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9 Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler

1 day ago
Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company Pattaya News

Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets Crime News

Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets

2 days ago
Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar Bangkok News

Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar

2 days ago
Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot Thai Life

Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot

2 days ago
Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home Crime News

Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home

2 days ago
Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax Thailand News

Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax

2 days ago
Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri Road deaths

Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel Chiang Mai News

Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel

2 days ago
Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case Crime News

Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case

2 days ago
13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry Central Thailand News

13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry

2 days ago
Back to top button