Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win
Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously granted a royal audience to the Phuket governor, who respectfully presented the America’s Got Talent 2026 champion from the province at Dusit Palace on 9 October.
Their Majesties presided over the audience at the Amphorn Sathan Residence at 5.09pm.
Phuket governor Chotinarin Kerdsom led young Phuket performer Rattikarn Amloy, known as Nene, and her family to pay their respects to Their Majesties.
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On this occasion, Rattikarn respectfully presented to the King the certificate confirming her victory in the America’s Got Talent 2026 competition.
The King graciously returned the certificate to Rattikarn as a memento and as an honour for her family for generations to come.
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In related news:
- Nene Royal to perform for global finance leaders at Government House
- Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood
- Nene Royal wins America’s Got Talent 2026, becoming first Thai champion
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