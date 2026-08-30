Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 5:33 PM
1 minute read
Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal Rock Star World

A fan of Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal has shown his support ahead of her appearance in the America’s Got Talent Finals by having her name and portrait shaved into the back of his head.

The haircut comes after Nene secured a direct place in the America’s Got Talent Finals when judge Mel B awarded her the Golden Buzzer during the August 25 episode, following her performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”.

The Nene Royal Rock Star World page today, August 30, shared images of the hairstyle after the fan contacted the page and gave permission for the pictures to be published.

The haircut features the word “NENE” alongside a portrait of the teenage singer on the back of the fan’s head.

A Nene Royal fan takes support to another level, having the teenage singer’s name and portrait shaved into their hair ahead of the AGT Final.
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal Rock Star World

The fan also sent a message of support through the page, saying he wanted to see Nene go as far as possible in the competition and win the title.

“I want to see her go all the way. I want to see her win the championship, and no matter what happens, I’m already very proud of her.”

The page said a single message of encouragement may seem small, but support from thousands of fans could help boost Nene’s confidence ahead of the Finals.

Related Articles

“In this Final, we’re not just cheering for Nene to do well. We’re cheering for her to believe in herself fully and go get what she has always dreamed of,” the page said, before adding: “Go bring home the championship, Nene.”

A Nene Royal fan takes support to another level, having the teenage singer’s name and portrait shaved into their hair ahead of the AGT Final.
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal Rock Star World

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final | Thaiger Thailand News

Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final

18 seconds ago
Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says | Thaiger Bangkok News

Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says

41 minutes ago
Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours

2 hours ago
Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht

3 hours ago
FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse | Thaiger Phuket News

FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse

4 hours ago
Thai PM blocks CP&#8217;s exit from rail deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM blocks CP’s exit from rail deal

5 hours ago
Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman

6 hours ago
Israel Embassy clarifies nationality in Patong bill row | Thaiger Thailand News

Israel Embassy clarifies nationality in Patong bill row

6 hours ago
Koh Larn brawl prompts crackdown on speedboat operators | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn brawl prompts crackdown on speedboat operators

7 hours ago
Three paramotors crash in Lopburi, killing one pilot | Thaiger Thailand News

Three paramotors crash in Lopburi, killing one pilot

7 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 30: heavy rain warning issued | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 30: heavy rain warning issued

8 hours ago
Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 25 ahead of US military visit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 25 ahead of US military visit

8 hours ago
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants

1 day ago
Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk | Thaiger Bangkok News

Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand’s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches

1 day ago
Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

1 day ago
Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions &#8216;discredit warfare&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions ‘discredit warfare’

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour | Thaiger Property

Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour

2 days ago
3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man

2 days ago
Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices

2 days ago
Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill | Thaiger News

Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill

2 days ago
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

2 days ago
Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest | Thaiger News

Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

2 days ago
Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents | Thaiger Thai Life

Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 5:33 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.