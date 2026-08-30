Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final

A fan of Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal has shown his support ahead of her appearance in the America’s Got Talent Finals by having her name and portrait shaved into the back of his head.

The haircut comes after Nene secured a direct place in the America’s Got Talent Finals when judge Mel B awarded her the Golden Buzzer during the August 25 episode, following her performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”.

The Nene Royal Rock Star World page today, August 30, shared images of the hairstyle after the fan contacted the page and gave permission for the pictures to be published.

The haircut features the word “NENE” alongside a portrait of the teenage singer on the back of the fan’s head.

The fan also sent a message of support through the page, saying he wanted to see Nene go as far as possible in the competition and win the title.

“I want to see her go all the way. I want to see her win the championship, and no matter what happens, I’m already very proud of her.”

The page said a single message of encouragement may seem small, but support from thousands of fans could help boost Nene’s confidence ahead of the Finals.

“In this Final, we’re not just cheering for Nene to do well. We’re cheering for her to believe in herself fully and go get what she has always dreamed of,” the page said, before adding: “Go bring home the championship, Nene.”

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