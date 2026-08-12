Nene Royal America’s Got Talent bid gets yes from all four judges

Thai singer Nene Royal is heading to the Live Shows of America’s Got Talent Season 21 after winning yes votes from all four judges in the Judges’ Callbacks round. The official AGT Auditions page confirmed her advance, posting “NENE ROYAL is heading to the live shows!”

Nene, from Phuket, first appeared on the show during the Audition round, where she sang and played lead guitar on The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” The performance drew wide attention online and set up her callback appearance.

In the Callbacks round, she performed Muse’s “Hysteria,” again singing and playing lead guitar. All four judges voted her through, with the panel calling her “a real rock star.”

Muse later shared a clip of the performance themselves, helping push Nene’s profile further among international fans. Her AGT run has drawn millions of views on social media, and her following has grown by more than three million since the episode aired.

Nene began learning music at the age of seven. She was runner-up at the 2023 Overdrive Guitar Contest and won the Outstanding Player award at the 2024 King Power Band Competition.

Her advance to the Live Shows has also drawn support from Thai communities in the United States, including in Los Angeles, where fans have been rallying behind her bid to win the season.

The Live Shows quarter-finals will run over four weeks at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, on August 18-19, August 25-26, September 1-2 and September 8-9, followed by the semi-finals on September 15-16 and the final on September 22-23.

Each week, 11 contestants compete, with three advancing by public vote and one more through a judge’s golden buzzer.

Voting is open only to US residents aged 16 and over in the 50 states and Puerto Rico, with a limit of 20 votes per person split across the NBC website and the NBC app. Voting opens when each live episode begins and closes early the next morning, US time.