Thai man reports to police following sexual assault allegations

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Harn Rakchajitr, also known as Nen Ae, and his lawyer reported to the Don Mueang Police Station on October 30, following an accusation of sexual assault. Nen Ae, adamant about his innocence, arrived at the station at 10am, armed with chat records, money transfer receipts, and a willingness to negotiate. However, he denied any wrongdoing as alleged by his accuser, Nadia (surname withheld).

Accompanied by his lawyer, Nen Ae said he was prepared to testify before the investigative officers at Don Mueang Police Station. Despite the gravity of the allegations, he remained unphased, ready to provide additional statements regarding the sexual assault complaint lodged by Nadia.

He admitted that there could be a request for compensation from the victim, and he was open to discussions. However, he didn’t reveal any further details.

Nen Ae’s legal team, which includes Suphanat Phakphat, also known as Lawyer Jieb, had their work cut out for them. Their client had been invited to give a statement at the Don Mueang Police Station but they were uncertain about his status, as no specific charges had been formally announced against Nen Ae.

They speculated that Nen Ae’s appearance at the station was to provide factual information about the incident. However, they would need to discuss the finer details with the investigating officers first, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a 14 year old girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her biological father until she fell pregnant, as revealed by the local police in Bangkok. The girl had been living with her grandparents in Buriram province following her parents’ separation in 2011.

She moved to the capital in April to attend school. Her 34 year old mother currently resides in the Prawet district of Bangkok. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow us on :













In other news, a 15 year old teenager, part of a group of five, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl, who is now pregnant after they had consumed cannabis. The girl’s aunt reported the incident to the Khlong Luang Police Station. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.