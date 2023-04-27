Neighbour’s heroics save 2 year old from near-fatal fall in Chon Buri

Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

A quick-thinking, fleet-footed neighbour helped rescue a two year old girl just in time as she fell from the second floor roof of her house in Chon Buri. Luckily, the child only suffered mild injuries.

The 34 year old woman who saved her, Piyanut Suphatsorn, spoke to Channel 7 about the heroic incident on Sunday, April 23. She said she was preparing to deliver parcels to customers when she heard some crying sounds that she initially thought were coming from a cat.

The voice continued, so she searched for its origin and discovered the girl was about to fall. Piyanut was in shock and immediately screamed for help but no one was around to assist her. She then rushed to the spot where the girl was about to fall and managed to catch her just in the nick of time.

Piyanut revealed that the girl cried in fear but was fortunate to only suffer from mild injuries. She had bruises on her arms and legs, and burn wounds due to the heat of the roof.

Piyanut handed the girl back to her grateful mother who had been searching for her.

Footage from a neighbour’s camera captured the heroic moment. The girl was seen in the video clawing on the roof of the house, then falling over the aluminium awning, and eventually falling. The roof was reported to be about 3 metres high.

The mother of the girl revealed that she had left her daughter sleeping in the bedroom. When she came to check on her, she had disappeared. She was shocked and looked for her everywhere until Piyanut brought the girl back.

The mother assumed that her daughter had climbed out of the window on the second floor of the house and dropped over the roof of the first floor. She expressed her gratitude to Piyanut and hoped that this incident would serve as a lesson to other families.

Last week, a Thai police officer in the Isaan province of Udon Thani also stepped in to assist a nine year old boy who was walking alone in bare feet on the road. The boy revealed that he attempted to walk 18 kilometres back to his home. The officer gave him a ride and coordinated with relevant authorities to reunite the boy with his grandfather and find him a suitable school.