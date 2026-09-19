Neighbours dig out a 70-year-old man after his old wooden house collapses

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescuers pulled a 70 year old man from the wreckage of his own home in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district after the single-storey wooden house collapsed around him in the early hours of September 18.

The house came down at about 4.30am, trapping the man where he had been sleeping. Neighbours heard the crash and rushed to help, calling out to him as they worked to reach him through the debris.

Chuchat Jiamthong, headman of Song Khanong subdistrict, said he received the report at around 4.30am that a house had collapsed with a resident still inside. He passed the alert to the Song Khanong local administration and district officials, who dispatched a rescue team.

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The house stood in a lane off Soi Phet Hueng 14, in a community behind Wat Pa Ket School. It took rescuers roughly 25 minutes to clear the wreckage and free the man, who is known locally only as Toi.

A medical team from the local administration treated him at the scene for a back injury before taking him to Bang Chak Hospital for further treatment.

According to the headman, the wooden house was more than 20 years old.

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