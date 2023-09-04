Neighbourly nightmare: Squatter sparks property feud with no end in sight

The abandoned house in 2012 (above) and the house in 2022 (below). Photo via Thai Marketing

A couple in need of police and media intervention recently found themselves embroiled in a property dispute when a neighbour decided to squat in their long-abandoned house. The neighbour initiated extensive renovations and showed no willingness to return the property to its rightful owners.

Sun, a 27 year old man, unveiled his plans to marry his girlfriend, Eye, by the year’s end. As a wedding gift, Sun’s uncle offered him his long-neglected house on Nawamin Road in Bangkok, a property that had remained unattended for three decades.

Sun’s quest to reclaim this familial gift commenced with a virtual exploration. He meticulously scrutinised the property via Google Street View, capturing a screenshot for reference, which he promptly shared with his uncle for verification.

To his uncle’s astonishment, he initially failed to recognise his own house. Upon closer examination, he realised that the roof, fence, windows, and various sections of the house had undergone significant changes.

The uncle disclosed that he had purchased the house in 1991 for 490,000 baht but had never resided there due to work in another province. In the initial years after acquiring the property, he sporadically checked on it. However, as his work commitments increased, the house remained abandoned.

Sun subsequently visited the house and engaged with residents in the area. He eventually encountered a neighbour named Nu, who confessed to taking over the house and making renovations. Sun recounted that Nu expressed a willingness to vacate the premises but insisted that he cover the renovation costs she had incurred.

In light of this situation, Sun decided to seek legal counsel.

Sun’s lawyer, Decha Kittiwittayanan, revealed his client’s intention to file a formal complaint against Nu, citing allegations of trespassing, asset appropriation, and damage to another person’s property.

In a subsequent interview with Channel 3, Nu admitted to her actions but maintained that she had made numerous attempts to contact the house owner and banks to legally acquire ownership of the property. Regrettably, these efforts had proved futile.

Nu clarified that her residence was situated adjacent to the contested house. Overgrown trees on the property had become a hazard to the community, with branches falling during heavy rain, and the presence of snakes and other wildlife causing concerns. Additionally, the deceased animals on the premises emitted an unpleasant odour, affecting the neighbourhood.

Nu emphasised that she had never demanded renovation fees from the house owners and was prepared to vacate the premises. If the owners were willing to sell or rent the house to her, she expressed her readiness to engage in such an arrangement.

Nu’s legal representative expressed optimism that an amicable agreement could be reached between his client and the house owners, averting the need for legal action.

The unfolding events in this property dispute will be closely monitored for further developments.