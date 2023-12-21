National Police Chief vows to crush criminals behind university violence

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol has pledged to eradicate a criminal organisation accused of orchestrating violence and hatred among rival students at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai campus.

At a riveting press conference today, December 21, Pol. Gen. Torsak declared war on the shadowy group, linking them to the fatal shooting of Thanasorn Hongsawat in the Khlong Toei area on November 11. He revealed startling details about the group’s activities, transforming former students into alleged criminals involved in arms stockpiling, committing crimes, and even hiring lawyers for their defence.

The prime suspect, Anawin (surname withheld), apprehended along with an accomplice at the Doi Pui mountainous retreat in Chiang Mai, reportedly confessed to the heinous crime. Pol. Gen. Torsak disclosed that Anawin admitted to stealing a motorcycle license plate in Din Daeng on November 10, attaching it to his bike for a chilling patrol with another suspect in Rom Klao, targeting Uthenthawai students. Failing to find any, they intensified their hunt the next day in the Khlong Toei area, where they opened fire on a group of students, tragically killing Thanasorn and a school teacher from Sacred Heart Convent School.

The police chief didn’t mince words, categorising the organisation’s members as criminals rather than students due to their alarming activities. He alleged that the group’s leaders crafted a virtual world to breed hatred among their predominantly weak-minded recruits. A shocking twist to the tale emerged as police revealed 24 suspects now in custody for their alleged association with this dangerous organisation, reported Thai PBS World.

However, Pol. Gen. Torsak conceded that dismantling the organisation might not be a panacea for the issue at hand. His solution? A bold suggestion that the troubled college should be relocated out of Bangkok, hinting at a drastic move to tackle the roots of the problem.

