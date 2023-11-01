National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat retires to enjoy motorcycle travels

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

Chalermchai Kositpipat, a national artist and creator of Wat Rong Khun, announced his retirement, adding he will spend his remaining days enjoying life on his motorcycle. Born on February 15, 1955, in Rong Khun, Chiang Rai, Chalermchai is best known for his Thai mural paintings in Wat Phuttha Prateep in London, England, and his art at Wat Rong Khun.

Chalermchai pursued his primary education at Bua Sali School in Rong Khun, Chiang Rai, high school at Darunee School, and later earned a vocational certificate from the School of Crafts in Bangkok. He graduated in Thai Arts from Silpakorn University in Bangkok, where he won a gold medal in a national competition during his fourth year. Since 1979, he has worked as a freelance artist.

The national artist has an extensive portfolio of Thai paintings, including murals in Wat Phutthaprateep, London, and illustrations for the royal narrative poem, The Great Chon. His most acclaimed work is at Wat Rong Khun, which hosts architecture, sculpture, and Thai murals. In 2011, he was honoured as the National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting).

Chalermchai married Kanwal Kositpipat on December 5, 1992, and they have one son, Napat Kositpipat.

Among his notable achievements, the national artist formed the Thai Art 23 group in 1980 to counter the influence of European and American art. In 1984, Chalermchai began the mural project at Wat Phutthaprateep, London, working without any charges.

In 1996, the national artist started constructing Wat Rong Khun, his birthplace, as a global Buddhist art tribute. This was financed personally and is currently ongoing. He also painted murals in the royal palace of Krabi province in 2005 and designed and built the Chiang Rai clock tower in 2008.

On September 22 last year, a video surfaced of the national artist Chalermchai addressing a query about why he had stopped painting and was seen mostly riding his motorcycle, reported Sanook.

“For you, it might be like that. But for me, I’ve had enough. I don’t want to be the person who paints till death. I’ve done a lot and now I want to rest. I want to live happily before I die. I let go of everything since 55, and as I turned 60, I started to let go of Wat Rong Khun. Now that I’m 65, I’ve completely let go. They can manage everything there because it’s complete.

“My only responsibility is to travel and find happiness. I told my wife and son that it’s enough, they should earn for themselves. Everyone should seek their happiness. Ever since I was a child, I wanted to travel and do nothing else if I reached 65 and was still alive.

“I want to travel and relax, ride my motorcycle with my students and then die. I exercise to stay fit and meditate to accept the inevitable end – death. I accept everything and am happy with everything. I want to live freely in old age, keep travelling until I die.

“As for painting, I paint for fun and relaxation. I don’t want much. I don’t want to see myself working to earn money for my children and grandchildren until I fall ill and die without having a chance to travel and relax. I’ve chosen this path, the path of happiness in old age and death.”

