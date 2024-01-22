Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ram Temple in Ayodhya amid looming elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a place of birth believed by Hindus to be associated with Lord Rama. The construction of this temple represents a key fulfilment of a promise by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Hindu population, taking place just months before India’s upcoming elections, where Modi aims for a third term.

The Hindu community views the opening ceremony of this Ram Temple, situated in the northern city of Ayodhya, as a pinnacle in Hindu leadership, after being under Islamic influence and the chase of western colonial rule for several centuries.

The location of this temple has been a religious conflict over several decades, leading to violence between Hindus and Muslims in 1992, destroying a mosque that had stood there since the 16th century. However, in 2019, the Indian Supreme Court granted the land to Hindus and relocated the site for the construction of an Islamic mosque elsewhere, approximately 25 kilometres away from the original location.

On Monday, Modi is expected to preside over the Ram Temple opening ceremony, which is predicted to be attended by tens of thousands of people, including BJP members, business leaders, and Hindu leaders from across the country.

However, the construction of the Ram Temple is only completed in its initial phase. The second and final phases are expected to be completed by the end of next year, with the project estimated to cost around 181 million dollars (6,500 million baht). The Indian government asserts that the funding comes from domestic donations, reported Sanook.

