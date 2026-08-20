Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 11:09 AM
2 minutes read
Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: ประธาน อู๊ด

Flooding in Nan affected around 16,000 people across 60 villages by yesterday afternoon, August 19, with two deaths reported so far as runoff from heavily affected Pua district moved downstream towards communities along the Nan River.

As of 4pm, seven subdistricts in Pua were affected, covering around 8,000 households. Flood levels in the district had begun to recede, but the volume of water was still moving downstream, raising the risk of flash flooding in riverside communities and along tributaries.

One of the two reported deaths involved a bedridden patient who was unable to evacuate without assistance. The person was swept from a home by floodwater in Sila Phet subdistrict, Pua district.

Phet Kasem Foundation rescuers were also alerted after a man, estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, was found dead in Pa Kha subdistrict, Tha Wang Pha district.

Flooding was also reported in Santi Suk and Mae Charim districts.

Nan floods leave two dead and affect 16,000 people across 60 villages, as water moves downstream and communities prepare for rising levels.
Photo via Facebook: น่าน

As water moved downstream from Pua, a red-level critical warning was issued for Chiang Yuen village in Yom subdistrict and Na Tao village in Rim subdistrict, both in Tha Wang Pha district, where water levels were continuing to rise.

The lower section of Woranakhon Road near Tha Wang Pha market became impassable, while four people trapped inside homes in Fai Mun village were evacuated from the high-risk area.

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Nan Mayor Surapon Thiansut said the August 18 to 21 period remained a concern because a monsoon trough was passing across the area. Accumulated rainfall had exceeded 200 millimetres across most areas and 300 millimetres in Pua district, increasing water levels in tributaries.

Nan floods leave two dead and affect 16,000 people across 60 villages, as water moves downstream and communities prepare for rising levels.
Photo via PR Nan

Surapon said it was not yet possible to predict how high the water would rise, although conditions could potentially reach levels comparable to the flooding in 2006.

Further downstream, Nan Municipality was preparing for rising water by pumping out water at full capacity and reinforcing vulnerable areas with large flood barriers and sandbags. Barriers were also being installed behind the Ban Nam Lom community to prevent floodwater from reaching Nan Hospital.

The municipality issued its first warning to at-risk communities, particularly those affected by flooding in 2006 and 2024. Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, prepare food, drinking water and medicine, relocate vehicles and move vulnerable people to safer areas.

Nan floods leave two dead and affect 16,000 people across 60 villages, as water moves downstream and communities prepare for rising levels.
Photo via PR Department

A temporary evacuation centre was also opened for those requiring assistance. As water levels continued to rise, the municipality prepared to close Nakhon Nan Phatthana Bridge at 4pm yesterday and advised motorists to avoid the route.

Elsewhere, the road connecting Pua, Doi Phu Kha National Park and Bo Kluea was closed to all traffic after numerous high-voltage electricity poles fell or began leaning, cutting off the route.

An initial inspection found 15 high-voltage poles had fallen and approximately 23 others were leaning, leaving the route completely impassable. Residents and tourists were advised to avoid the area.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 11:09 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.