Triggered by glance: Off-licence spat leads to fatal road incident arrest by Nakhon Si Thammarat police

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat apprehended a gunman involved in a fatal road incident following a dispute at an off-licence. The suspect allegedly pursued the victim after feeling provoked by a glance.

He then shot the victim in the head, resulting in his immediate death. The incident took place on the Thung Song-Trang Road, near the entrance to the Wang Ceramic Company’s housing estate, on October 28.

The police, led by Deputy Superintendent Nay Chonmunee, acted swiftly today to secure an arrest warrant for 24 year old Kittipong, who was immediately apprehended. The police are now hastening the search for the remaining suspects: 23 year old Narongrit, 22 year old Wongphat, and 24 year old Theeraphat.

The dispute that led to the fatal shooting was between the victim, 22 year old Phasakon, and the group of suspects at a local off-licence. After the altercation, the victim left on a motorcycle, closely pursued by the suspects in two cars. Once they caught up with Phasakon, multiple gunshots were fired, one of which fatally hit his right cheek, reported KhaoSod.

The seized evidence in the case includes an Isuzu pickup with the registration number บม 6000 Nakhon Si Thammarat and a Toyota Fortuner car with the registration number ขค 1187 Nakhon Si Thammarat. Additionally, a.26-calibre short-barreled gun and two car keys were recovered.

The suspect, along with the seized evidence, was handed over to the Thung Song Police Station for further legal proceedings. The search for the remaining suspects is being expedited.

