Nakhon Si Thammarat emerges as tranquil tourism haven amidst chaos in hotspots like Phuket

As Phuket, Pattaya, and Hua Hin battle with over-tourism, Nakhon Si Thammarat emerges as a tranquil one of Thailand’s favourite getaways.

In the throes of over-tourism, Phuket, Pattaya, and Hua Hin are becoming synonymous with congestion, noise, and chaos. The serenity seekers are abandoning the ship, flocking towards the promise of silent travel, as revealed by Condé Nast Traveler. Amidst this travel turmoil, Nakhon Si Thammarat emerges as a tropical haven that defies the bustling trend.

Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, forewarns of the impending gridlock in Thailand’s high season. However, a southern Thai province is turning the tide. Nakhon Si Thammarat’s new international airport terminal promises direct flights from major Asian cities, providing an escape route from the travel chaos gripping the kingdom.

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s International Airport, set to handle four million passengers annually, stands in stark contrast to Phuket’s ambitious yet insufficient expansion plans. With a vast province spanning 9,885 square kilometres, it beckons travellers seeking solace from the congested roads and beaches of other Thai destinations.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed not by traffic snarls but by wide-open roads leading seamlessly to their final haven – the pristine beaches of Sichon on Thailand’s Gulf Coast. Cycling enthusiasts rejoice as the Emerald Route unveils the beauty of Khao Luang National Park, dotted with cultural gems like the 13th Century Buddhist temple, Wat Phra Mahathat, and the eco-tourism haven, Khiriwong Village.

This newfound sense of freedom caters to affluent travellers craving meaningful experiences. As studies show, high-net-worth individuals are shifting their focus towards travel that nurtures physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Sichon, with its rising accommodations and living options, perfectly aligns with this demand, reported Travel Daily News.

Urasaya Beachfront Residences at Sichon Beach exemplify this shift towards luxury and tranquillity. Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, these four- and six-bedroom residences boast world-class amenities – a clubhouse, restaurant, beachfront bar, infinity pool, fitness centre, and spa.

Recently honoured at the 18th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, Urasaya stands as a testament to the allure of serenity in a world drowning in travel chaos.