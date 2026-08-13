Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 13, 2026, 4:08 PM
1 minute read
Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation | Thaiger
Aftermath of the shooting, image at the scene | Photo via Dailynews

A shooting and knife attack at a “Chim Shop Chai” community fair near a monument in Dan Khun Thot, Nakhon Ratchasima, left six people injured at around 10.30pm on August 12, police said.

Vendors were closing their stalls for the night when the attack began, and at least one victim was left in critical condition and required surgery.

The accused, named in Thai media as 32 year old Nattakit, reportedly admitted to police that he fired a homemade gun loaded with pellet-dispersing rounds, and that a companion also used a knife during the attack.

Police said the dispute began after Nattakit was accused of trying to steal a motorcycle at the event; when he was confronted and an associate was detained by the organiser and the motorcycle’s owner, he fled the scene before returning with at least one armed companion to open fire.

Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation | News by Thaiger
Suspect at the police station | Photo via Dailynews

Among the injured named in local reports were a man who suffered a knife wound to the back, and others struck by gunfire to the back, arm and ankle.

Police investigation continues, with officers questioning suspects, witnesses and the injured while examining forensic evidence, CCTV footage and possible escape routes. Camera coverage of the exact moment of the attack was reported to be limited.

At least two other suspects who fled the scene remain at large, and police say the search for them is ongoing. The arrested suspect faces a preliminary charge of jointly attempting to murder others using a firearm, with further charges under consideration as the investigation continues.

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In a separate shooting elsewhere in the country, former Nonthaburi MP Chalong shot and killed Thongchai Yenprasert, chairman of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation, at the PAO office on August 10 following a dispute reportedly linked to an 11 million baht debt.

Chalong is reported to have contacted a news presenter to say he had shot Yenprasert before surrendering his firearm to police. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 13, 2026, 4:08 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.