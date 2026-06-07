Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 7, 2026, 1:45 PM
51 1 minute read
Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance | Thaiger
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Nakhon Ratchasima has recorded one human death and 20 animal rabies infections so far this year, prompting health authorities to declare a temporary outbreak zone and urge residents to act quickly if they come into contact with an infected animal.

Dr Wichan Khidhen, the province’s public health officer, said that between January 1 and June 2, twenty animals tested positive for rabies. The most recent case, confirmed on June 1, involved an eight-month-old male brown dog in Chai Mongkhon, Mueang district. The dog displayed erratic behaviour and attacked other animals. One person with high-risk contact with the dog has been vaccinated. Two other high-risk animals were identified by the district’s Communicable Disease Control Unit and the subdistrict livestock team. Authorities have implemented control measures within a five-kilometre radius, classifying the area, including Ban Hua Thale in Hua Thale subdistrict, as a temporary rabies outbreak zone.

Since January, one person has died from rabies in the province. Of 144 high-risk individuals identified, 135 have completed their vaccination course and nine are still undergoing treatment.

To curb the spread, the province is pursuing four key strategies: surveying dog and cat populations in coordination with local offices, vaccinating at least 80% of animals by May, instructing communities to report sick or dead animals promptly, and jointly monitoring animal diseases through provincial offices and livestock departments.

The Department of Livestock Development requires pet owners to vaccinate dogs, cats, and other at-risk mammals, including rabbits and squirrels, starting at two to three months old, with annual follow-up vaccines.

On the human prevention side, eight measures are in place. These cover tracking vaccine completion among those exposed to the virus, fast-tracking vaccination at hospitals, monitoring bite victims for symptoms, raising community awareness, reporting unusual animal deaths immediately, and educating community leaders and volunteers about the disease.

Health authorities stress that rabies is fatal once symptoms appear. Residents are urged to vaccinate their pets and seek medical attention immediately after any animal bite or scratch, reported KhaoSod.

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Nakhon Ratchasima sees rise in rabies cases, urges public vigilance
Photo courtesy of Tima Miroshinichenko via Canva

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 7, 2026, 1:45 PM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.