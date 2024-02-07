Nakhon Pathom temple hosts grand gilding with world’s tallest nimitta

At Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Pathom, a grand gilding ceremony is set to be held, featuring the world’s tallest nimitta sphere, exceeding 20 metres in height. The ceremony will take place from tomorrow, February 8 to March 3, 2024, and is expected to draw a large number of worshippers and tourists eager to partake in the event and witness the magnificent sphere.

The revered abbot of the temple, Phrakru Yati Thammanuyut, commonly known as Ajahn Pae, has rallied over 50 monks and disciples to prepare the temple grounds for the event. Adjacent to the ordination hall, a vast space of over five acres has been transformed into a sunflower field, creating a picturesque setting for visitors.

In addition to the sunflowers, a Golden Gate bridge has been constructed across the field, and pink Sakura trees have been planted along the perimeter, further enhancing the area’s beauty with a million lights and designated check-in spots for photo opportunities.

The ceremony is not only a spiritual occasion but also a philanthropic effort, as the gilded nimittas will be distributed to nine underprivileged temples in remote areas across nine provinces. Ajahn Pae has ensured that each participating temple will receive a nimitta along with donations collected during the event, as well as a 20,000 baht travel grant to facilitate their respective ceremonies.

During this festive period, which coincides with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, Ajahn Pae invites all to join in the meritorious activity of gilding the nimittas, which he equates to gilding at nine different temples. The temple has gone to great lengths to create an uplifting experience for visitors, allowing them to leave behind their worries and return home with a sense of peace and joy.

The temple also announces that devotees who have pre-ordered Phra Luang Por Thuat amulets, signed on the back by Somdet Phra Maha Mongkol Ratchamuni (or Somdet Thongchai), can collect them during the event.

Furthermore, the event has sparked excitement among lottery enthusiasts, who flock to the temple seeking auspicious numbers related to the ceremony’s timings and dates. For instance, the time of 9.59am when the nimitta was erected and the numerical combination of 83 from the dates February 8 to March 3, 2023, are considered lucky.

Among the attendees, a 51 year old local, Sompong Pinsaman, who assists the temple, shares that for five consecutive years, he and other lottery players have found luck with the numbers associated with the gilding ceremony. This tradition has created a sense of anticipation among the community and gamblers alike, each hoping to strike fortune with these revered figures.

The event at Wat Sawang Arom is not just a display of religious fervour but also a celebration of community and culture, blending tradition with tourism and agricultural economics. It is an embodiment of faith, beauty, and generosity that resonates well beyond the temple grounds, reported KhaoSod.