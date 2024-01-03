Naked Thai man arrested for breaking into woman’s home and masturbating (video)

Photo via Amarin TV

Police arrested a perverted Thai man for breaking into a woman’s home naked in the Ramkamhaeng neighbourhood of Bangkok on January 1 and masturbating. Fortunately, the woman and her father were unharmed.

The Thai woman, 34 year old Aydalin “Ai” Akkarasirasakul, shared with her social media followers on January 1 that a naked man broke into her house. She later updated her post adding that the degenerate lived next door and was arrested by Bang Chan Police Station officers.

Ai gave more details of the story to Amarin TV. She explained that she worked as a DJ and arrived home around 1.40am to prepare for the next event. When she arrived, she noticed someone inside her house.

Ai added that she was sure that the person was not her father and that scared her. She decided to go inside the house and saw the man go into a room on the second floor to hide from her. She then locked the door and called village security guards to catch the man.

When the guards arrived and entered the room, Ai found out that the naked man was a neighbour who lived in a house next to hers. She met him several times before but they had never talked. The naked man was later identified as 28 year old Charnwit.

Ai asked Charnwit about his purpose for breaking into her house but he refused to talk. Ai said Charnwit seemed drunk on that night.

Disturbing CCTV camera footage

Ai was even more frightened when she checked the security camera footage. Charnwit entered her house and began to masturbate. He went up to the second floor of her house and searched every room looking for her. He even entered her father’s bedroom but did not harm him.

Charnwit was seen entering and leaving Ai’s house more than five times from 1am. Ai said he was able to get in because the lock on the door was broken.

Charnwit is now in police custody and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace at night. The charge will result in imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both according to Sections 362 and 365 of the Criminal Law.

Police reported that Charwit tested negative for drugs but still refused to tell officers the motive behind his actions.

Ai expressed her fear during the interview with the media. She was worried about her safety if the naked man got a temporary release and returned to his house, which was next door to hers. Charnwit’s family later contacted her and asked her to drop the case but she refused.

