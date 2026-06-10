Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket’s Surin Beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 9:31 AM
88 1 minute read
Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket’s Surin Beach | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

Police detained a foreign woman in Phuket today, June 10, after she was seen naked, shouting, and allegedly acting aggressively near Surin Beach in Cherng Talay, Thalang district.

A Facebook user shared a video of the woman, accompanied by a caption that mocked the incident and used the hashtag #FreeVisa. The clip was widely shared online and drew criticism from social media users.

The footage showed the foreign woman naked on Srisoonthorn Road near Surin Beach. She appeared intoxicated or agitated, shouted on the road, and later entered a nearby massage shop, where she caused a disturbance.

Police detained a naked foreign woman in Phuket after an alleged rampage near Surin Beach that alarmed residents and tourists.
Photo via Phuket Times

Massage shop staff and a foreign man nearby tried to cover her with a towel. The woman removed it and continued acting aggressively, alarming people in the area.

The Facebook user who posted the clip said the woman appeared to be travelling alone and looked intoxicated. The post alleged that she caused disturbances at several shops near Surin Beach and attempted to assault people nearby.

The same account alleged that she grabbed someone by the neck, banged on cars, and chased passers-by. Residents then contacted the police to intervene.

Officers from Cherng Talay Police Station and relevant officials arrived at the scene after receiving the report. Police approached the woman carefully, brought the situation under control, and detained her.

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DailyNews reported that she was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to calm down. Officers are investigating the cause of the woman’s behaviour and considering action under relevant laws.

Police detained a naked foreign woman in Phuket after an alleged rampage near Surin Beach that alarmed residents and tourists.
Photo via Phuket Times

Under Section 388 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, anyone who appears naked or exposes their body in public in a manner deemed indecent may face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

If investigators confirm allegations that the woman assaulted others or damaged property, additional offences could also be considered.

At the time of reporting, police have not yet announced whether charges will be filed.

In a separate incident reported in May, a British man allegedly went on a rampage, cutting the seats of several motorcycles and damaging a food shop sign with a knife in Phuket.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 9:31 AM
88 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.