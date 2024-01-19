Naked British man found dead in luxury Chon Buri condominium

Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

The owner of a luxury condominium in the Sriracha district of Chon Buri today found the dead body of a naked British man inside the room. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The juristic person of the condo told Channel 7 that the British man, 57 year old Matthew, usually bought products from a convenience store on the ground floor of the condo. However, condo staff members, including the maids, had not seen Matthew for several days.

The juristic person decided to contact the Thai owner of the condo room in order to get a spare key to check on the Englishman. Upon opening the room, they were shocked by the tragic scene of Matthew’s lifeless body at the door.

Officers from the Sriracha Police Station were called to the scene. Police reported that the man was dead, naked and had no visible wounds. After interviewing neighbours and condo staff who had spoken to the British man earlier, officers discovered that he had a congenital illness.

The disease was believed to be the cause of the man’s death but further investigation and an autopsy will be carried out to confirm this. Officers will contact the man’s relatives to report the unexpected incident and arrange for his body to be transferred to the family.

In a recent related report, another British man was found dead at Thalang Hospital in Phuket in December last year after being admitted for self-harm. The incident was suspected to be a suicide. Police believe he sneaked out of the recovery room and jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital.

Another British man reportedly committed suicide in a Pattaya condominium in October last year. His Thai caretaker told police that the man’s depression had developed after he lost his Thai boyfriend, and that depression was believed to be the motive for his tragic jump.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.