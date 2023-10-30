Naga Fireballs dazzle spectators at Buddhist Lent finale in northeastern Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Naga Fireballs phenomenon, a highlight of the end of Buddhist Lent festivities in Nong Khai, did not disappoint the expectant crowd this year. The provincial statistics revealed a total of 289 fireballs observed today by around 83,610 spectators.

The Naga Fireballs, a mysterious and awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, were seen along the Mekong River in Nong Khai province. The spectacle was observed from 6pm to 10pm, primarily in the districts of Phon Phisai and Rattanawapi. The event drew a large crowd of both locals and tourists, with an estimated turnout of 83,610 people.

In Phon Phisai, the Naga fireballs were witnessed in areas such as Ban Daen Muang, Ban Wat Luang, Ban Chumpon, Ban Woen, Ban Deur, Ban Nong Kung North, and Ban Nong Kung South, totalling 46 sightings.

Meanwhile, in Rattanawapi, 243 fireballs were reported in areas including Ban Nam Pe, Ban Tha Muang, Rattanawapi Boat Station, Ban Tan Chum, Ban Nong Kaew, Nong Kaew North, Ban Phon Phaeng, Ban Aranya, Ban Pang Chan, Ban Non Pho Thong, Ban Ton Noi, Ban Ton Yai, Ban Pang Chan Nakhon, Ban Dong Mod Daeng, and Ban Dong Tan.

Many locals, especially those who enjoy trying their luck, noted down the statistics of the Naga Fireballs for future reference. This is because some believe that the number of fireballs can be used to predict lottery numbers.

The Naga Fireballs World event was held at the Naga Revealing Sky Ground 1 in front of the Thai temple in Phon Phisai, Nong Khai. The opening ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The event also featured a grand performance by Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaiboon, along with a thousand dancers performing a tribute to Phaya Phisai Nakarat, reported KhaoSod.

The Naga fireballs event, a collaborative effort between the Thai government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), coincided with the conclusion of this year’s Buddhist Lent.

Organisers had anticipated a turnout of 200,000 tourists, with expectations of a substantial economic contribution to the provincial economy, amounting to billions of baht. Read more HERE.

