Mystical Isaan village issues 9 rules after a series of mysterious deaths

A mystical village, Ban Khop Klang Nuea, in the Isaan province of Kalasin established nine strict rules in response to a series of mysterious deaths, with 15 reported in January.

Channel 7 reporters visited a village in the Huai Mek district of Kalasin province to interview locals in the area about the nine rules to avoid sudden deaths. The media reported that the village was far from the city centre of the province, and it was over 30 kilometres away from the main road.

A sign suggesting the strict rules was installed at the entrance to the village. The sign read, “Stop and read the rules of the village.” The nine rules included…

Do not bring dead bodies from other places into the village. Do not kill four-legged animals within the village. Do not stock or mill rice on the 8th, 14th, and 15th of each month. Do not bring blady grasses into the village on the 8th, 14th, and 15th of each month. Do not bring firewood into the village on the 8th, 14th, and 15th of each month. Do not bring soil or stones into the village on the 8th, 14th, and 15th of each month. Do not stock charcoal in houses on the 8th, 14th, and 15th of each month. Do not hang cow legs when transporting meat into the village. Do not burn wood to create charcoal in the village.

A local in the village, 62 year old Kham-u, revealed to Channel 7 that she and other people in the community have followed these rules for a long time. These rules were established after a series of mysterious deaths in the past.

After the series of deaths, the temple abbot invited a skilled monk into the village to perform a ritual to ward off evil spirits. Then, the abbot and people in the village imposed the nine rules, and the mystical situation improved.

15 deaths reported

Kham-u explained that life in the village had been ordinary until January of this year, when 15 people died under mysterious circumstances. The conditions of each deceased individual were not severe and should not have been fatal, with most of them being young. This similarity to past incidents instilled fear among residents.

Kham-u suggested that modern lifestyles might have led some residents to overlook or question traditional customs, resulting in rule violations and displeasing the benevolent spirits believed to safeguard the community.

To address the situation, a ritual was performed again, and a sign was installed at the entrance to remind both residents and visitors. Kham-u said the situation is now stable after the ceremony.

Follow us on :













The village head, Pattama Prathumwan, revealed violators of the rules will be hit with a 500 baht fine. The fines would be saved for the temple renovations.

Pattama said she did not believe the rules were too superstitious because residents believed in them and could live a normal life because of the rules. She warned residents and visitors who doubt the rules to avoid being disrespectful.