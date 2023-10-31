Mystery surrounds death of Thai barista at coffee shop in Khao Yai

Photo via Facebook/ ปากช่องไทม์

A Thai woman discovered the dead body of her barista boyfriend at a coffee shop on Thanarat Road in the Khao Yai neighbourhood of Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand. The cause of his death remains a mystery.

The woman, Charinthon Phuekkoksung, reported the death of her boyfriend, 25 year old Pasathorn Chaiyakarn, at Moo Si Police Station at 9.45pm yesterday, October 30. Pasathorn was found dead with two stab wounds in his chest and another near his chin.

Officers found a knife near his body and three packets of cannabis in his trouser pocket. It is believed that Pasathorn died about an hour before he was found.

Pasathorn’s girlfriend, Charinthon, revealed that Pasathorn had not returned home at his usual time so she went to the coffee shop where he worked to check on him.

When she arrived, she found the cafe in the dark and was afraid to enter and waited for him in the laundry shop at the front.

She then asked a woman, 36 year old Chonticha, at the laundry shop to accompany her inside to look for her boyfriend.

Mystery caught on CCTV

CCTV at the laundry showed Pasathorn leaving the cafe twice between 5pm and 5.40pm, checking the available washing machines. He returned to the shop and left one side of the door open. The lights in the shop were later turned off, and Pasathorn never left the shop.

At around 6pm, CCTV footage showed a coffee shop maid entering the shop and teasing Pasathorn, who had left the shop in the dark, by saying, “Watch out! Ghost coming!” The maid walked in holding a shop sign and later walked out.

Pasathorn’s girlfriend, Charinthon, was seen arriving at the scene at around 3.25pm. She was seen sitting in front of the shop and later asked a woman sitting next to her, Chonticha, to accompany her into the cafe. Charinthon was heard screaming after finding her boyfriend’s body.

Chonticha told Channel 8 that she suspected Pasathorn’s girlfriend because she was looking for his missing boyfriend but did not rush to search the shop when she arrived.

Charinthon revealed that the shop was dark, which made her afraid to enter. She also wanted to know the cause of his death and wanted to see the security camera inside the coffee shop.

The maid is also a police suspect as she entered the cafe but did not notice the body. The maid refused to give details to the media.

Death body

The maid said that she went into the shop but did not turn on the light so she did not see the body. The maid added that she tried to call Pasathorn but he did not answer, so she ignored him and went out. She insisted that she was not ready to give an interview.

Pasathorn’s older sister revealed to the media that she was suspicious of her brother’s death and was confident that it was not suicide. She thought it might be murder, but the security camera showed that no one had entered the shop except the maid, who said it could have been an accident.

Officers told the media that they checked Pasathorn’s social media account and found that he had shared films and series related to suicide on his profile.

According to the police report, Pasathorn had symptoms of depression but had never sought treatment. His girlfriend also suffered from depression and had a history of treatment at a hospital in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

Channel 8 added that the couple fought before Pasathorn went to work. However, his girlfriend insisted that they cleared the issue and talked normally before he departed from their shared house.

Investigations into his death are continuing.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

