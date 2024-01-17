Mystery of Thai hunter’s death deep within Nam Nao national park

Photo courtesy of อุทยานแห่งชาติน้ำหนาว Namnao National Park (Facebook)

The body of a 42 year old Thai hunter, who had been missing for five days, was discovered deep in the forest on January 17. Police investigator Phitak Deesang from the Ban Klang Police Station, Lom Sak, Phetchabun, was notified of the discovery of Saiyant Mueangkaen’s body near Wang Yao village, Pak Chong sub-district, Nam Nao national park. A subsequent investigation with park officials, local authorities, community leaders, and volunteer rescue workers was launched.

The location of the body, around 30 kilometres deep into the forest, indicated that Saiyant was lying face up with his hand gripping his stomach which bore a hole resembling a gunshot wound. It was estimated that he had been dead for no less than three days at the time of discovery.

On January 10, Saiyant informed his wife that he would be heading into the forest to hunt for forest products, a routine activity for him, and planned to return on January 13. However, when he failed to return home, his wife grew concerned and mobilised relatives and villagers to launch a search in the forest on January 15, where they eventually discovered Saiyant’s decomposing body, reported KhaoSod.

Due to the remote location of the body, roughly 70 kilometres into the forest and hilly terrain, the retrieval of the body took the officials over 18 hours. The body was then sent for an autopsy at the Lom Sak Hospital to determine the cause of death.

