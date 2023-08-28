Mysterious Mother Wrapped in Fig statue draws lottery hopefuls to Kamphaeng Phet

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A century-old fig tree has become a sensation as villagers discovered a female statue, referred to as Mother Wrapped in Fig, entwined in its roots in Wat Charoen Suk, Klong Lan District, Kamphaeng Phet. The statue, which appears to be dressed in silk-like clothing and adorned with a crown, attracted over 60 villagers, who arrive daily to pay respects and seek lottery numbers.

The news of the unique discovery spread quickly on Facebook, transforming the old fig tree into a popular destination. The locals have been visiting the site frequently, hoping that their prayers for good fortune will be answered. The statue was aptly named Mother Wrapped in Fig due to its position within the fig tree roots, which encircle the statue up to its chest.

Upon visiting the site, our reporter observed more than 60 villagers offering flowers, incense, and candles to the statue. They performed prayers and rituals beside the fig tree, with most of them seeking lucky lottery numbers. The numbers 3, 4, and 7 became apparent from the incense sticks, followed by a grand firework display with 1,000 firecrackers. The tail numbers from the firecrackers turned out to be 1, 2, 8, 3, and 5.

The peculiar phenomenon of the century-old fig tree embracing a female statue has not only added a unique charm to Wat Charoen Suk but has also stirred the local community’s faith and curiosity. While the exact origin and history of the statue remain unknown, its mystical appeal continues to captivate villagers and visitors alike, transforming an ordinary fig tree into a beacon of hope and faith.

In other lottery news, residents of a rubber plantation in the Yan Ree subdistrict of Kabin Buri, Prachinburi province, Thailand, yesterday came across an unusual termite mound resembling a Buddha image. The termite mound discovery, which emerged from the ground facing east and had a pointed shape similar to a Buddha image, sparked excitement among the locals, leading them to believe it would bring good luck.

The termite mound’s unique appearance attracted the attention of fortune-seekers, who didn’t hesitate to light incense and make merit, asking for good fortune. They sprinkled flour around the termite mound to uncover numbers, hoping for potential lottery numbers. To read more about the story click HERE.

