Food delivery rider’s spooky encounter sparks social media stir in Thailand

Photo by Rowan Freeman on Unsplash.

A food delivery rider’s eerie experience at a customer’s location sparked a heated debate on Thai social media. The encounter, shared by a Facebook user named Suwat Radomboon, unfolded in the early hours of today when he arrived at a customer’s pin drop location, only to find a seemingly abandoned, dark building.

Suwat, a food delivery rider, was left puzzled and unnerved by the desolate atmosphere of the building. He posted a picture of the area, asking users whether he should call the customer or just turn the vehicle around and leave.

The photo showed a pitch-black building resembling a deserted structure, devoid of electricity. The surrounding area was quiet and eerie, with no apparent signs of inhabitants.

The rider further added that the entrance was completely dark, overgrown with grass, and had waterlogged sections due to rain, making it difficult to navigate.

This chilling scenario forced him to seek advice from netizens. The online community swiftly reacted, dividing into two camps. One group suggested that he should retreat as the place seemed unsafe, especially at 1am. They expressed concern over the potential threat of a robbery, suggesting that he could be lured into a trap.

On the other hand, some users advised him to call the customer first, suggesting that someone might actually reside within the building. Eventually, Suwat updated that the customer, equipped with a flashlight, had come down from the building to collect the food. He reasoned that the lights might have been out in the building.

Despite this, some netizens still expressed scepticism, questioning whether the person who came down to collect the food was the actual customer or perhaps something supernatural. Suwat then added that he had a lingering doubt as he had spoken with a female customer over the phone, but a male customer had come down to collect the food, thanking him for doing food delivery at such an odd hour.

Even though Suwat successfully completed the food delivery, the mysterious building and its inhabitants continued to baffle him and the online community. To put his doubts and fears to rest, Suwat revisited the building in daylight, updating that there were signs of habitation, including vehicle tracks and clothes hanging on the third and first floors. He also shared pictures as evidence.

The discussions continued among netizens, with some speculating that the building could be inhabited by homeless individuals or a caretaker. Others joked that the story was worthy of being featured on a Thai ghost story radio programme. With his concerns alleviated, Suwat concluded that he was no longer bothered about the mysterious delivery encounter.

