Mysterious items unearthed in Surat Thani home spark fears of malevolent intent

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A homeowner in Surat Thani province unearthed some mysterious items beneath the floor of her house, sparking concerns of malevolent intent. She shared her unsettling discovery on Facebook, stating her life had been plagued with misfortune since moving into the house.

The 28 year old woman resides in a single-storey concrete house in Thung Rang district, Surat Thani, built by her parents in 2021. The house is situated next to a road, close to the homes of her parents and twin sister, with other family members living nearby. The mysterious items were found 24 centimetres beneath her house.

She explained her parents built the house for her in 2021, laying the foundations and erecting the structure themselves without hiring professional builders. However, she started experiencing a series of unfortunate events shortly after moving in. Her mother fell ill and was bedridden for two months, followed by her father and brothers falling ill intermittently.

In late 2022, her twin sister began experiencing a severe stomach ache, which was not alleviated by medical treatment. It was only after spiritual intervention by a local guru that her sister’s pain subsided and her health improved. The guru suggested that there might be something ominous in her house, leading her to invite him to inspect her home, reported Sanook.

Upon inspection, the guru directed her father to dig a hole beneath a tree in her backyard, where they found a bottle containing hair and a yellow liquid. After this discovery, her family’s health considerably improved. However, her life continued to be plagued with misfortune, including a broken marriage and financial instability.

On December 9, she sought the guru’s help once again. He visited her house and, using a walking stick, detected an object beneath the floor of her house. The object was revealed to be a bag containing various items, including a kaffir lime, nails, ancient bee wax, an animal tooth, a piece of cloth soaked in yellow liquid, pieces from a cremation site, and fragments of a bowl. The bag also contained a message stating that the house would break in 2023, the mother bedridden in 2023, and a death in 2024.

The homeowner said she did not know who could have placed the objects there but believed the person meant her harm. She insisted that her family had never quarrelled with anyone and believes the person who did this dislikes her and wants her mother to die.

The homeowner has now placed the unearthed items under a shrine in front of her house and pleads with the perpetrator to cease their actions.