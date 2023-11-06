Mysterious death of woman in Bangkok triggers police investigation

Photo: Istock

A 49 year old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, early today. The body was discovered on Thepparat Road’s Bangkok-bound side, beneath the elevated Burapha Withi expressway and opposite the Talad Lao fresh market, with the local police receiving the report around 2.30am.

The woman, a resident of Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, showed no indications of a physical attack. However, she had a broken leg and exhibited bleeding from her ears, mouth, and nose. The details of her death remain unclear, with an autopsy report from the Police General Hospital anticipated to shed light on the cause.

Adding to the mystery, a silver MG car was located on the expressway directly above the spot where the woman’s body was found. The vehicle’s hazard lights were on, the sunroof was open, and distinct marks, seemingly from the car, were present on the expressway guardrail, although the car’s doors were closed.

This perplexing scene has led the police to commence a thorough investigation into the incident. The authorities are piecing together the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death, with the car’s presence forming a crucial part of the mysterious death investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, further information is expected to be released. The autopsy report will play a pivotal role in providing investigators with critical insights into the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a sense of mystery and unease gripped the local community when a 54 year old woman, identified as Inthiporn, was discovered lifeless in her single-story residence in the Tung Community of Si Racha District, Chon Buri Province.

Inthiporn was found in a supine position with her arms stiff and foam around her mouth, raising questions about the circumstances of her death. Notably, no indications of physical harm were observed on her body. Read more HERE.

