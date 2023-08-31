Mysterious 100kg objects emerge from sea on Phuket and Phangnga beaches

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket and Phang Nga beaches were the scenes of intrigue yesterday as two unidentified objects emerged from the sea, sparking a wave of speculation and curiosity among locals and tourists alike.

Karon Beach in Phuket was the first to experience this unusual occurrence. The local lifeguard on duty found an unfamiliar object and promptly alerted the mayor of Tambon Karon, Jadet Wicharasorb. This object, seemingly constructed of fibreglass, weighed a hefty 100 kilogrammes and had cables attached. Notably, it bore what appeared to be a serial number and was adorned with small seashells.

” It had cables and some foreign language written on it. It could be a part of an ocean marker. It will be removed from the beach and kept for further inspection,” Jadet reported on the peculiar find.

The lifeguard who discovered the object initially believed it to be a fragment of an aircraft. This led to other conjectures, with some postulating it could be space debris, potentially linked to India’s recent lunar mission.

Meanwhile, a similar scenario unfolded on Bang Niang beach in Koh Khor Khao, Phang Nga. Here, locals discovered another object bearing a resemblance to an aircraft or spacecraft part. This event further fueled the ongoing speculation and curiosity sparked by the initial discovery in Phuket, reports Bangkok Post.

