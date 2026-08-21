Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

Officials arrested 35 Myanmar nationals without documents during an inspection of a migrant worker camp in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya today, August 21. Some workers attempted to flee through fields, grassland and water as officials entered the camp at around 6am.

The Uthai special operations unit carried out the operation alongside other relevant agencies. The operation was scheduled for early morning because most workers would still be at the camp or preparing to leave for work.

A large number of Myanmar workers were found staying in rooms at the camp and were checked individually. Some attempted to escape through the rear of the camp into grassland and fields, while others entered the water in an attempt to flee.

Officials spread out to pursue the fleeing workers and took them into custody. Document checks found that 195 Myanmar nationals had valid documentation, comprising 132 men and 63 women.

Another 35 Myanmar nationals, comprising 28 men and seven women, could not produce identification or border-crossing documents. Officials transferred them to Uthai Police Station for legal proceedings.

The workers were initially accused of entering and residing in Thailand without permission. Officials also filed a complaint seeking legal action against anyone who provided shelter, concealed or assisted the foreign nationals while knowing they had entered Thailand in violation of the Immigration Act 1979.

Initial questioning found that some of the workers had arrived in Thailand about one month ago, while others had been in the country for only a few days.

Some had entered through Kanchanaburi province and were transported by brokers or guides to work elsewhere in Thailand. Most reportedly worked in construction and stayed at worker camps in various areas.

The Uthai district chief warned employers and business operators hiring foreign workers to check their documentation and legal right to work. Violations could result in legal action against the workers as well as those providing shelter or otherwise involved.

All 35 arrested workers will undergo further questioning by investigators at Uthai Police Station before officials proceed with the relevant legal process.

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