Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 11:03 AM
1 minute read
Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Uthai district

Officials arrested 35 Myanmar nationals without documents during an inspection of a migrant worker camp in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya today, August 21. Some workers attempted to flee through fields, grassland and water as officials entered the camp at around 6am.

The Uthai special operations unit carried out the operation alongside other relevant agencies. The operation was scheduled for early morning because most workers would still be at the camp or preparing to leave for work.

A large number of Myanmar workers were found staying in rooms at the camp and were checked individually. Some attempted to escape through the rear of the camp into grassland and fields, while others entered the water in an attempt to flee.

Officials found 35 Myanmar nationals without documents during an Ayutthaya raid after some workers fled through fields and entered the water.
Photo via Uthai district

Officials spread out to pursue the fleeing workers and took them into custody. Document checks found that 195 Myanmar nationals had valid documentation, comprising 132 men and 63 women.

Another 35 Myanmar nationals, comprising 28 men and seven women, could not produce identification or border-crossing documents. Officials transferred them to Uthai Police Station for legal proceedings.

The workers were initially accused of entering and residing in Thailand without permission. Officials also filed a complaint seeking legal action against anyone who provided shelter, concealed or assisted the foreign nationals while knowing they had entered Thailand in violation of the Immigration Act 1979.

Officials found 35 Myanmar nationals without documents during an Ayutthaya raid after some workers fled through fields and entered the water.
Photo via Uthai district

Initial questioning found that some of the workers had arrived in Thailand about one month ago, while others had been in the country for only a few days.

Related Articles

Some had entered through Kanchanaburi province and were transported by brokers or guides to work elsewhere in Thailand. Most reportedly worked in construction and stayed at worker camps in various areas.

The Uthai district chief warned employers and business operators hiring foreign workers to check their documentation and legal right to work. Violations could result in legal action against the workers as well as those providing shelter or otherwise involved.

All 35 arrested workers will undergo further questioning by investigators at Uthai Police Station before officials proceed with the relevant legal process.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

27 seconds ago
American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching | Thaiger Bangkok News

American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching

18 minutes ago
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

31 minutes ago
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger Bangkok News

University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

55 minutes ago
China&#8217;s housing crash architect gets life in prison | Thaiger China News

China’s housing crash architect gets life in prison

1 hour ago
Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

1 hour ago
Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21

2 hours ago
Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme

17 hours ago
Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding | Thaiger Politics News

Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding

18 hours ago
Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations

18 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight

18 hours ago
Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla

19 hours ago
Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events | Thaiger Business News

Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events

20 hours ago
Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says | Thaiger Thailand News

Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says

20 hours ago
Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father | Thaiger Crime News

Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father

21 hours ago
Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht

21 hours ago
Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod

22 hours ago
Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault

23 hours ago
Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index

24 hours ago
Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people

24 hours ago
Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work? | Thaiger Thai Life

Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work?

24 hours ago
Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise

1 day ago
Google plans to move all Pixel production out of China by 2027 | Thaiger Business News

Google plans to move all Pixel production out of China by 2027

1 day ago
Queen Suthida trains for solo Gripen fighter jet flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Suthida trains for solo Gripen fighter jet flight

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 11:03 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.