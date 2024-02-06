Myanmar worker squashed to death by concrete

Published: 10:45, 06 February 2024| Updated: 10:45, 06 February 2024
A construction worker from Myanmar died at the weekend after being crushed by concrete wall panels in Cherng Talay, Phuket.

The 25 year old Burmese worker, Aye Myat Thu, was sent to Thalang Hospital but was later pronounced dead. Police officers arrived at the accident scene at the construction site at around 11.30am, Saturday, February 3.

The site supervisor, Pimpisa Phinijmontri told police that the accident occurred at 9am. The deceased had requested early leave as he felt unwell. Pimpisa had permitted him to go home.

Aye Myat Thu proceeded to wash his hands before leaving when a stack of wall panels fell on top of him. It is believed that he had put his hand on it. Each wall panel weighed 100 kilogrammes where in total there were three to four, reported Phuket News.

Related news

The deceased’s relatives, his brother, 31 year old Yan Naing Soe and his partner, 25 year old Than Htay were also questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

In related news, a construction worker was killed on the under-construction elevated road near Soi 72, heading towards Kanchanaphisek Road in the Samae Dam area, Bang Khun Thian District, Bangkok, at precisely 1.27pm on January 18. A sling snapped, sending the crane’s suspended basket hurtling to the ground on Rama II Road in Bang Khunthian district.

Authorities from concerned agencies are on the case, launching a rigorous investigation into the cause of this horrifying incident. The construction of the expressway over Rama II highway has been marred by several accidents.

In other news, a steel beam fell on a construction worker at the construction site of the Purple Line subway on the Suriya Theatre side of Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Road, Bang Yi Ruea, Thonburi at around 8.50am on December 24, causing severe injuries. The injured worker was promptly rushed to Taksin Hospital by the Po Tek Tung Foundation.

Blood stains were found near the wheel of a large crane where the incident occurred. Locals reported that the accident happened when construction workers were lifting three large steel beams.

