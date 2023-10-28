Myanmar teenage YouTuber arrested for making explosives

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenager’s dream of becoming a YouTuber was dashed when police arrested him for attempting to cause mayhem during the end of Buddhist Lent. Today, Mantsak Kaew-on, officer in charge at Mae Sot Police Station in Tak province, dispatched a team of ten officers led by Kritsakon Pho Phong to patrol the Sri Thai road near the Thai-Myanmar border following reports of teenagers causing disturbances by throwing stones and homemade explosives at vehicles during the night.

The patrol team heard an explosion and rushed to the scene to find smoke billowing across the road. They spotted 18 year old YouSup (no surname given), a Myanmar national, and his 16 year old girlfriend, also from Myanmar. The pair attempted to flee on a motorbike but were apprehended by the police. A search revealed a bag containing six homemade explosives, each the size of a chicken egg.

Upon questioning at Mae Sot Police Station, YouSup confessed that he had been tasked by a Myanmar gang leader to make the explosives to cause disturbances during the end of Buddhist Lent. He admitted to learning how to make the explosives from various online sources.

The ingredients for the explosives were adapted from firecrackers and wrapped in black plastic. He had tested the explosives, which made a loud noise and shook the ground. He accepted his wrongdoing, revealing that his actions were driven by a desire to achieve fame as a YouTuber, reported KhaoSod.

The Mae Sot police have charged the two teenagers with illegal possession of explosives and causing explosions that could harm others or damage property. They have also been charged for being in the Kingdom without permission. The legal process is ongoing.

