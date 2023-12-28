Myanmar rescue operation frees 525 Thais from call scam gangs

Photo courtesy of Pha Muang Task Force

A recent rescue operation in Laukkaing town, northern Myanmar, freed 525 Thais from the clutches of call scam gangs. However, only one-third of them were identified as actual victims of human trafficking. The revelation was made during a teleconference between Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn, stationed in Bangkok, and senior police officials in Chiang Rai, the northernmost province of Thailand.

The police operation carried out between November 18 and December 15, led to the rescue of these Thai nationals from Laukkaing. The majority of the rescued individuals were repatriated through China, while the rest were returned via the border in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, according to Chiang Rai Police Commander Manop Senakul.

From the total number of rescued individuals, investigators determined that 174 were genuine victims of human trafficking. These individuals were enticed with lucrative job offers to administer gambling websites. However, upon accepting these offers, they were coerced into working as call scammers. If they expressed a desire for freedom, they were informed that it would cost them between 200,000 to 700,000 baht (US$5,858-20,505). If they couldn’t afford this, they were held captive and forced to continue their scam call duties, reported Bangkok Post.

Surachate did not provide an explanation as to how the remaining individuals ended up working for the scam call gangs. He did reveal, however, that out of the 525 repatriated to Thailand, 20 were wanted under arrest warrants. This complex case continues to unfold, shedding light on the disturbing realities of human trafficking and exploitation in the region.

In related news, nine Thai nationals make a daring escape from a casino-based call centre in Poi Pet, resorting to setting the building on fire to flee a gang wielding knives. Border patrol officers provide immediate aid, revealing the victims endured physical torture and electrocution. The harrowing incident exposes the dark underbelly of illicit activities within the Myanmar conflict zone.