Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Fighting between the Myanmar military and Karen rebel forces has intensified along the Thai border in Tak province, with stray munitions landing on Thai soil.

The Myanmar military deployed YAX-130 and Y-12 aircraft over the past three days to bomb positions held by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) near Ban Minlapan in Myawaddy, Karen State, directly opposite Ban Huai Maha Wong in Mahawan subdistrict, Mae Sot district. The bombing intensified further with the use of 500 pound bombs, and the area fell quiet overnight into July 11.

Karen forces are believed to have suffered casualties, though Thai officials are still verifying the details. Homes on the Myanmar side of the border also sustained damage.

The Tak Border Area Command Center for Thailand Myanmar Relations confirmed the fighting affected Thai territory, with munitions landing in Moo 4 and Moo 9 of Mahawan subdistrict. Police cleared the explosives, and military, administrative and community leaders briefed residents on the situation.

The command centre said it is monitoring the situation continuously, with patrols deployed to the area. The Naresuan Task Force is coordinating the broader response to protect Thai sovereignty and the safety of residents and property along the border. Task Force Rachamanu, the 35th Ranger Regiment Task Force and the 34th Border Patrol Police Task Force in Mae Sot are on standby with personnel and weapons ready, conducting patrols and preparing to assist locals if needed. The Royal Thai Air Force is also monitoring the situation and ready to scramble fighters should Myanmar aircraft violate Thai airspace.

Task Force Rachamanu has filed a formal protest through the Township Border Committee, urging caution over the use of weapons near the border. Thai security agencies said they continue to follow strict Rules of Engagement, with the option to escalate their response if the situation demands it.

Residents who spot suspicious objects or possible unexploded ordnance near the border are urged to report them to security officials immediately. Officials stressed that Thailand is not a party to the conflict and does not support either side using Thai territory to further their aims, and called on residents and media to verify facts before spreading information, reported Matichon.