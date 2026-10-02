Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected

A Myanmar construction worker was found dead on Tawan Ron Beach in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, today, October 2, with police investigating whether he drowned after entering the sea while intoxicated.

Rescue workers were called to the beach in Na Jomtien subdistrict after receiving a report that a man had drowned.

The deceased was identified as 36 year old Nem, a Myanmar national. He was found on the beach wearing a black-and-white T-shirt and black shorts.

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An initial examination found no signs of a struggle or injuries suggesting he had been assaulted.

Supaporn, a resident of the area, said a child who had been fishing on the beach approached her and reported seeing a person in the water.

She and nearby residents went to check and, after finding that the man had died, contacted rescue workers.

Police later learned that Nem worked at a nearby construction camp and was known to sit and drink alcohol on the beach.

Naewna reported that investigators have initially suggested that he may have become intoxicated, entered the water and drowned, although the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

His body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for a detailed autopsy to establish the cause of death before further legal procedures are carried out.

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