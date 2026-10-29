Thai troops fire warning shots after Myanmar fighting damages 20 Thai homes

Thai troops fired two warning rounds along the Myanmar border in Tak province early today, October 29, after fighting across the border sent shells and gunfire into Mae Sot, damaging more than 20 homes and injuring a Thai woman.

The fighting took place near Min La Pan village in Myawaddy, Myanmar, opposite Maha Wan subdistrict in Mae Sot district. Myanmar government troops and resistance forces have continued exchanging fire, with heavy weapons used intermittently.

Lamyong, a 55 year old Thai resident, was injured when a mortar round struck her home in Maha Wan while she was sheltering inside. The impact caused a fire and damaged the house, leaving her with shrapnel injuries to her arm and back.

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She was taken to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment and was later reported to be in a safe condition.

A 14 year old boy was also struck by a bullet after it hit the roof tiles of his home while he was sleeping. He reportedly escaped serious injury.

Officials surveying the affected areas in Maha Wan found damage to more than 20 homes across three village areas. One house was struck by a mortar round, while another was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade that failed to explode. Most of the remaining damage involved small-arms rounds hitting rooftops.

At approximately 6am today, the Ratchamanu Task Force fired two warning rounds, one smoke and one illumination, in accordance with military Rules of Engagement (ROE).

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The warning was intended to alert forces across the border to take greater care when using weapons and prevent further rounds from entering Thai territory.

Fighting near Min La Pan continued intermittently, with reports that Myanmar troops from several infantry battalions had surrounded the village. Some residents on the Thai side left their homes to seek shelter as explosions were heard nearby.

The commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force later visited Lamyong and provided financial assistance towards her medical treatment. Officials also discussed support for repairing her damaged home.

Mae Sot officials continued assisting affected residents and assessing damage, while Thai soldiers, Border Patrol Police and local security teams remained deployed along the border.

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