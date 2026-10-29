Thai troops fire warning shots after Myanmar fighting damages 20 Thai homes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 2:39 PM
2 minutes read
Thai troops fire warning shots after Myanmar fighting damages 20 Thai homes
Photo via กองกำลังนเรศวร/ สำนักข่าวนครแม่สอด

Thai troops fired two warning rounds along the Myanmar border in Tak province early today, October 29, after fighting across the border sent shells and gunfire into Mae Sot, damaging more than 20 homes and injuring a Thai woman.

The fighting took place near Min La Pan village in Myawaddy, Myanmar, opposite Maha Wan subdistrict in Mae Sot district. Myanmar government troops and resistance forces have continued exchanging fire, with heavy weapons used intermittently.

Lamyong, a 55 year old Thai resident, was injured when a mortar round struck her home in Maha Wan while she was sheltering inside. The impact caused a fire and damaged the house, leaving her with shrapnel injuries to her arm and back.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was taken to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment and was later reported to be in a safe condition.

Thai troops fired two warning rounds after Myanmar fighting damaged more than 20 homes in Mae Sot and injured a Thai woman.
Photo via สำนักข่าวนครแม่สอด

A 14 year old boy was also struck by a bullet after it hit the roof tiles of his home while he was sleeping. He reportedly escaped serious injury.

Officials surveying the affected areas in Maha Wan found damage to more than 20 homes across three village areas. One house was struck by a mortar round, while another was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade that failed to explode. Most of the remaining damage involved small-arms rounds hitting rooftops.

Thai troops fired two warning rounds after Myanmar fighting damaged more than 20 homes in Mae Sot and injured a Thai woman.
Photo via DailyNews

At approximately 6am today, the Ratchamanu Task Force fired two warning rounds, one smoke and one illumination, in accordance with military Rules of Engagement (ROE).

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The warning was intended to alert forces across the border to take greater care when using weapons and prevent further rounds from entering Thai territory.

Fighting near Min La Pan continued intermittently, with reports that Myanmar troops from several infantry battalions had surrounded the village. Some residents on the Thai side left their homes to seek shelter as explosions were heard nearby.

Thai troops fired two warning rounds after Myanmar fighting damaged more than 20 homes in Mae Sot and injured a Thai woman.
Photo via กองกำลังนเรศวร

The commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force later visited Lamyong and provided financial assistance towards her medical treatment. Officials also discussed support for repairing her damaged home.

Mae Sot officials continued assisting affected residents and assessing damage, while Thai soldiers, Border Patrol Police and local security teams remained deployed along the border.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 2:39 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Ayutthaya man says he abducts child and accidentally drops her in canal Crime News

Ayutthaya man says he abducts child and accidentally drops her in canal

54 minutes ago
Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown Pattaya News

Foreign man dies in Pattaya condo fall, cause unknown

1 hour ago
Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer&#8217;s killing Crime News

Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer’s killing

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin&#8217;s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook Politics News

People’s Party MP at risk for reposting Anutin’s fake transfer slip shared on Facebook

3 hours ago
Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger Eastern Thailand News

Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

3 hours ago
China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago
Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights Aviation News

Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

4 hours ago
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work Crime News

Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

4 hours ago
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault Bangkok News

Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

4 hours ago
French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case Crime News

French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case

4 hours ago
Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest Thailand News

Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

5 hours ago
Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband Crime News

Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand Bangkok News

Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles Business News

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

22 hours ago
Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl Road deaths

Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

22 hours ago
Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife Thailand News

Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife

22 hours ago
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk&#8217;s car Thailand News

Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

23 hours ago
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund Thailand News

Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

23 hours ago
Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers Crime News

Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

1 day ago
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

1 day ago
Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup Events

Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup

1 day ago
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan Tourism News

Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

1 day ago
Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards Thailand News

Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards

1 day ago
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand revokes Chabad leader’s Thai citizenship over US passport use