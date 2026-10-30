Myanmar drone attacks continue as Thailand restricts border trade

Fighting along the Thai-Myanmar border continued overnight as Myanmar drones repeatedly dropped explosives on resistance positions near Mae Sot, prompting Thai forces to suspend trade through unofficial crossings for seven days.

The attacks continued into the early hours of today, October 30, around Min La Pan village in Myawaddy, Myanmar, opposite Maha Wan subdistrict in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Ground fighting had temporarily stopped, but Myanmar drones continued targeting resistance positions.

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In response to the ongoing conflict, the Naresuan Force, one of the 7 border defence forces of the Royal Thai Army, issued an order suspending permission to import and export goods through unofficial border routes for seven days, from October 30 to November 5.

The restriction covers areas south of the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot district and parts of Phop Phra district in Tak province.

The order was sent to Mae Sot Customs House to prevent support from crossing into Myanmar that could be linked to the fighting, while protecting border security and residents.

Throughout the night, the Ratchamanu Task Force, under the Naresuan Force, worked with Mae Sot district defence volunteers, Border Patrol Police Unit 346 and other security personnel to establish checkpoints and patrol areas around Mae Kon Ken and Maha Wan.

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These communities have been affected by cross-border shelling and gunfire, with several homes damaged and one Thai resident injured yesterday, October 29. The injured resident was later reported to be in safe condition and received assistance from officials.

Despite the continued fighting across the border, residents in Mae Kon Ken, Huai Maha Wong and nearby villages were still going about their daily activities.

However, households remained prepared to evacuate to safer areas or take shelter if the fighting intensified.

Thai troops have also positioned weapons along the border and remain ready to respond under military rules of engagement if further rounds land in Thai territory.

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