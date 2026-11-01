Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

Photo courtesy of Daily News

Myanmar military aircraft dropped two bombs across the Salween River on the evening of 31 October, damaging a health centre, a meeting hall and a church on the Thai side in Mae Hong Son’s Sop Moei district. No injuries were reported.

The bombs landed in Saw Lae Tha village, a Karen National Union (KNU) area opposite Ban Mae Sam Laep pier in Mae Sam Laep sub-district.

At the time, Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) chief Phongphiphat Mibenjamat and staff were supervising construction of a riverside viewpoint on the Salween. The work crew and villagers had to take cover.

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Ranger Regiment 36 commander Col Torpong Chamnanasa said troops were sent to secure the border immediately. Villagers living along the river were told to move temporarily to relatives’ homes further inland. Preliminary reports confirm no injuries or deaths.

Rangers from unit 3608, Sop Moei Volunteer Defence Corps members and the Mae Sam Laep SAO surveyed the area overnight and found blast damage to several Thai buildings:

Ban Mae Sam Laep Tambon Health Promoting Hospital: four glass doors and four windows broken, and the ceiling collapsed

four glass doors and four windows broken, and the ceiling collapsed Salween Meeting Hall (Mae Sam Laep SAO): two glass doors broken

two glass doors broken Ban Mae Sam Laep church: one window broken and the ceiling fell

Officials plan a more detailed damage survey on the morning of 1 November, focusing on schools and homes, so assistance can be provided under official regulations.

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