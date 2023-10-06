Myanmar ambassador attends memorial for Siam Paragon shooting victim

Photo: Sanook

The second night of the memorial service for Momin, also known as Nong Tawan (Thai name), a Myanmar woman who tragically lost her life in the Siam Paragon shooting incident on October 3, unfolded in a sombre atmosphere at the Phasukmanee Chak Temple in Ban Mai, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The ceremony was attended by her work colleagues and employer, but the parents of the juvenile perpetrator were notably absent.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Than Htwe, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Thailand. He arrived to participate in the memorial service and discussed with the employer and a close friend, Mai, about the deceased, who was also a fellow Myanmar worker. Additionally, the Central Investigation Bureau, under the leadership of Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridej who chairs the foundation, directed Wisutthi Chaichana, the foundation manager, to represent them and donate a sum of money to Momin’s family.

Earlier, the foundation had visited and donated money to two injured individuals receiving treatment at the Police Hospital. They are also preparing to further assist other victims.

June, a Thai workmate, revealed that the Myanmar embassy had contacted Momin’s mother to prepare for her travel to attend her daughter’s funeral tomorrow. Meanwhile, Mai, a close Myanmar friend, expressed relief and gratitude, knowing that Momin’s mother would be brought over by the embassy via a Myanmar Airlines flight B737, arriving in Bangkok at 7.20pm the next day. According to Mai, this will at least allow the mother and daughter to meet one last time. Mai extended heartfelt thanks to all units involved that extended help to the Myanmar community reported Sanook.

Momin’s employer, who is hosting the memorial, disclosed that he is arranging the funeral for her every night, with the final rites scheduled for 1pm on October 8. He also revealed that he had been contacted by the parents of the juvenile perpetrator, who expressed their apologies for the incident. However, they are yet to come to terms with the incident and hence, have not attended Momin’s memorial service.

