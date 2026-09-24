Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 1:32 PM
1 minute read
Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ News

A Thai man was injured after being attacked by a wild gaur while picking mushrooms in Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Pakham district, Buriram province, on Tuesday, September 22.

Wildlife sanctuary chief Somsuan Raksat visited 56 year old victim, Jai, at Nang Rong Hospital in Pakham district yesterday, September 23, following the attack.

Jai’s wife, 46 year old Kanokphan, told Somsuan that her husband had two fractures in his left leg and a broken rib. He also suffered a fractured pelvis and bruising to his nose from the impact.

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Kanokphan said she and Jai had entered the wildlife sanctuary to look for mushrooms. They searched separately before she heard her husband scream for help.

Thai man attacked by wild gaur in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ News

She said she heard Jai shout, “Stop! That’s enough!” before he told her to set off firecrackers.

Kanokphan lit three ping-pong firecrackers and threw them towards the sound. She then went to find her husband and discovered that a wild gaur had attacked him.

She called sanctuary rangers who were patrolling nearby, and they helped carry Jai out of the forest. He was taken to hospital, where doctors are keeping him under observation.

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Wild gaur in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ เขตรักษาพันธุ์สัตว์ป่าดงใหญ่ จ.บุรีรัมย์

Kanokphan said the incident frightened her and that she would not return to the forest to look for mushrooms.

Somsuan said the sanctuary is home to many wild animals, particularly gaur and elephants. Encounters between wildlife and villagers are reported frequently in the area.

Following the attack, the sanctuary installed warning signs and asked village leaders to broadcast warnings over local loudspeakers. Residents were advised to avoid foraging in areas where wild animals live.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 1:32 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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