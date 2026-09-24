Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms

A Thai man was injured after being attacked by a wild gaur while picking mushrooms in Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Pakham district, Buriram province, on Tuesday, September 22.

Wildlife sanctuary chief Somsuan Raksat visited 56 year old victim, Jai, at Nang Rong Hospital in Pakham district yesterday, September 23, following the attack.

Jai’s wife, 46 year old Kanokphan, told Somsuan that her husband had two fractures in his left leg and a broken rib. He also suffered a fractured pelvis and bruising to his nose from the impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanokphan said she and Jai had entered the wildlife sanctuary to look for mushrooms. They searched separately before she heard her husband scream for help.

She said she heard Jai shout, “Stop! That’s enough!” before he told her to set off firecrackers.

Kanokphan lit three ping-pong firecrackers and threw them towards the sound. She then went to find her husband and discovered that a wild gaur had attacked him.

She called sanctuary rangers who were patrolling nearby, and they helped carry Jai out of the forest. He was taken to hospital, where doctors are keeping him under observation.

Kanokphan said the incident frightened her and that she would not return to the forest to look for mushrooms.

Somsuan said the sanctuary is home to many wild animals, particularly gaur and elephants. Encounters between wildlife and villagers are reported frequently in the area.

Following the attack, the sanctuary installed warning signs and asked village leaders to broadcast warnings over local loudspeakers. Residents were advised to avoid foraging in areas where wild animals live.

Similar news