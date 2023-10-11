Mun River’s unstoppable rise breaches barriers, submerging Thai communities, forcing mass evacuations

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Mun River broke through its sandbag barriers, causing a massive flood that submerged several communities up to 2 metres deep. The river’s relentless rise forced the evacuation of 195 families, while over 400 others continue to live in their flooded homes.

The Mun River’s powerful flow eroded its sandbag barriers today, previously installed by the army, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Warin Chamrap Municipality. The barriers were designed to shield low-lying communities such as Thako Pai Village, Had Suan Suk Community, and Dheengam Community from the river’s deluge, reported KhaoSod.

However, the continuous rise of the Mun River’s level proved too much for the barriers, causing them to rupture and release a torrent of water that inundated the communities in the middle of the night.

Single-storey homeowners had to evacuate, while those with two-storey houses had to seek shelter upstairs. Jirachai Kraikangwan, the Warin Chamrap Municipality Mayor, stated that the sandbag barriers had collapsed, leading to nearly 2 metres of water flooding the communities. This was because the municipality’s embankment was seven metres high, while the Mun River’s water level was over 8 metres.

More than 681 families in the community were affected by the total flooding, with over 195 families needing to relocate to temporary shelters provided by the municipality.

The remaining residents, who have two-storey and elevated houses, were able to stay, but the municipality had to monitor their living conditions. The Irrigation Department predicts that if there are no further rainstorms, the water level will peak at 8.20 metres. As of today, the Mun River’s water level is 8.04 metres.

Two weeks ago, the continuous rise of the Mun River resulted in severe flooding, submerging nine districts in Ubon Ratchathani, northern Thailand. Inhabitants scramble to evacuate while also dealing with venomous animals, including snakes and scorpions, that have been displaced by the floodwaters. To read more click HERE

