Mukdahan officials confirm 20 million baht insurance payout

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

The governor of Mukdahan has confirmed that the pickup truck involved in a crash that killed eight Buddhist monks still had valid insurance, with coverage worth around 20 million baht (approximately US$552,000).

The crash happened on the inbound lane of the main road near the Huai Sing entrance in the Ban Na Si Nuan area of Mueang district, Mukdahan province, when a pickup truck ploughed into a group of monks walking on a dhutanga pilgrimage.

The procession consisted of 34 monks and five lay followers travelling on foot to perform religious duties. Five monks died at the scene. Three more later died at Mukdahan Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to over eight.

Rescue teams reached the scene within 10 minutes of the alert and transported the injured and deceased to hospital immediately. Surviving monks were taken to Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom to rest while arrangements are made for them to return to their home provinces.

Governor Vorayan Boonnarach gave the update at 1.30pm yesterday, July 2, addressing the scale of the crash and the condition of those still receiving treatment. Vorayan said doctors are closely monitoring all patients.

Police have taken the driver, a minor, into custody, with officials assigned to supervise the case given the suspect’s age.

On the matter of compensation, Vorayan confirmed that the pickup truck’s insurance policy had not expired at the time of the crash and provides coverage of approximately 20 million baht, reported Amarin TV.