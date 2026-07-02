Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead

A pickup truck driven by an 11 year old boy crashed into a group of monks on a pilgrimage in Mukdahan today, July 2, killing at least five monks and injuring more than 20 others.

The crash happened at about 11.55am on the inbound carriageway of a main road near the entrance to Huai Sing in Na Si Nuan subdistrict, Mueang district. Rescue workers and medical teams rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

Police said five monks died at the scene while seven others sustained serious injuries and were taken to Mukdahan Hospital and nearby hospitals. Around 20 more monks suffered minor injuries.

The pickup truck involved was identified as a bronze-gold Isuzu. According to police, the vehicle was reportedly driven by an 11 year old boy who had taken his parents’ pickup without permission before losing control and crashing into the group.

Amarin TV reported that the group of 34 monks had been travelling on foot from Mukdahan towards Ubon Ratchathani.

A highway police officer who came across the scene said he initially believed the incident was an emergency drill. After realising it was a major accident, he helped coordinate local police, hospitals and rescue workers to assist the injured.

Police have taken the child to Mueang Mukdahan Police Station while investigators continue examining the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

In similar news, a monk was killed and a driver critically injured after a lorry collided with a car at a traffic signal-free intersection in Rayong, sending the car crashing into the wall of a roadside house. The junction has been the site of numerous previous accidents.