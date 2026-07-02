Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 1:26 PM
239 1 minute read
Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from AeEw Nucharee

A pickup truck driven by an 11 year old boy crashed into a group of monks on a pilgrimage in Mukdahan today, July 2, killing at least five monks and injuring more than 20 others.

The crash happened at about 11.55am on the inbound carriageway of a main road near the entrance to Huai Sing in Na Si Nuan subdistrict, Mueang district. Rescue workers and medical teams rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

Police said five monks died at the scene while seven others sustained serious injuries and were taken to Mukdahan Hospital and nearby hospitals. Around 20 more monks suffered minor injuries.

Five monks died after a pickup driven by an 11 year old hit a group of 34 monks in Mukdahan, leaving more than 20 others injured.
Photo via AeEw Nucharee

The pickup truck involved was identified as a bronze-gold Isuzu. According to police, the vehicle was reportedly driven by an 11 year old boy who had taken his parents’ pickup without permission before losing control and crashing into the group.

Amarin TV reported that the group of 34 monks had been travelling on foot from Mukdahan towards Ubon Ratchathani.

A highway police officer who came across the scene said he initially believed the incident was an emergency drill. After realising it was a major accident, he helped coordinate local police, hospitals and rescue workers to assist the injured.

Police have taken the child to Mueang Mukdahan Police Station while investigators continue examining the cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Five monks died after a pickup driven by an 11 year old hit a group of 34 monks in Mukdahan, leaving more than 20 others injured.
Photo via AeEw Nucharee

In similar news, a monk was killed and a driver critically injured after a lorry collided with a car at a traffic signal-free intersection in Rayong, sending the car crashing into the wall of a roadside house. The junction has been the site of numerous previous accidents.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 1:26 PM
239 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.