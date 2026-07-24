Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year

Thailand has recorded 139 cumulative Mpox cases and two deaths so far this year, with the Clade Ib strain now accounting for most reported infections.

Today, July 24, Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said Mpox remains under close surveillance in Thailand. Although cases have been reported sporadically throughout the year, infections have shown an upward trend since June.

According to the Department of Disease Control’s M-EBS programme, between January 1 and July 18, Thailand recorded 139 cumulative Mpox cases and two deaths. Both people who died were living with HIV.

Of the cases, 135 were men and four were women. Patients had an average age of 36 years, with ages ranging from 18 to 75.

Thai nationals accounted for 123 cases, or 88.49%, followed by nine Myanmar nationals and seven people of other nationalities.

Cases have been identified across Bangkok, the Bangkok metropolitan area, major cities, and tourist destinations. While the overall situation remains under control, Montien said early testing and treatment, together with personal preventive measures, are essential to reduce transmission and lower the risk of severe illness.

The director-general said most infections were linked to sexual contact and close physical contact within higher-risk groups.

This year, Thailand has identified 88 cases of the Clade Ib strain, representing the majority of the 139 reported infections. The figures indicate that Clade Ib has become more prevalent than the previously dominant Clade II strain.

Data also showed that 76 patients, or 54.68%, were people living with HIV. Officials said this group should continue to receive close monitoring and uninterrupted access to treatment.

Thailand has seen a marked increase in Clade Ib infections since late May. However, health officials said no deaths have been linked to the Clade Ib strain.

The Department of Disease Control said it will continue active surveillance and disease investigations among higher-risk groups. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the Clade Ib strain because it is spreading in several countries.

Most people infected with Mpox can recover through supportive treatment and home isolation, according to the department. Antiviral medication may be prescribed for patients considered at higher risk of developing severe illness.

Patients are advised to isolate for around 21 days, or until all rashes and blisters have completely scabbed over, the scabs have fallen off, and the skin has fully healed.

Deputy Director-General Direk Khampaen said Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including contact with skin lesions, rashes, bodily fluids, or contaminated objects.

He added that people with weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women, people living with HIV, and patients with cancer or blood disorders, should take extra precautions and avoid close contact with anyone showing unexplained skin lesions.

Health officials said Mpox can be prevented by avoiding close contact with infected or suspected cases and by avoiding sexual contact with unfamiliar partners.

People are also advised to watch for symptoms such as rashes or blisters on the body, or sores affecting the genitals, anus, or mouth.

Anyone who has had close contact or sexual contact with a suspected or confirmed Mpox patient, including caregivers, should monitor their health for 21 days.

Anyone who develops a rash, blisters, or pustules on the genitals, anus, hands, feet, chest, face, or around the mouth, together with symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, particularly behind the ears, in the neck, or in the groin, sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough, should seek medical care immediately and inform healthcare providers of their symptoms and exposure history.

The Department of Disease Control urged the public not to panic but to follow updates from public health authorities, monitor their own health, and avoid high-risk behaviour. Anyone with suspected symptoms or a history of exposure is encouraged to seek medical care as soon as possible to reduce transmission and the risk of severe illness.

Further information is available through the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.