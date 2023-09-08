Thai MP’s ‘carry-out’ leftovers kindness goes viral among netizens

Image courtesy of Thossaporn Sereerak via Facebook.

An online discussion among netizens was prompted by an act of kindness by a member of Parliament for the Pheu Thai Party who hails from the province of Phrae. Following a session in the legislature, it was reported that MP Thossaporn Sereerak was spotted carrying bags stuffed with leftovers that he intended to give to people living on the streets.

An online debate about legislative expenditures was sparked as a result of the measure, which was applauded and questioned by citizens.

On Twitter, MP Thossaporn posted a picture of himself in which he was seen clutching bags of food beside a big quantity of leftovers. In the caption, he provided further explanation.

“The Speaker of the House has allowed us to take the food home after the meeting. I am preparing to give the leftover food to the homeless. Anyone who is free in the evening, let’s meet at Rajadamnern.”

The message that the Pheu Thai Party MP sent was welcomed with admiration by a number of social media users, who complimented MP Thossaporn on his kindness. Others, on the other hand, questioned the excessive amount of leftovers.

“Is there so much leftover because too much was prepared, or because many MPs missed the meeting?”

“Why not cut the food budget altogether? It’s like a regular job. If you’re hungry, buy your own food or bring a packed lunch. It reduces waste from packaging and also the budget.”

Responding to netizens’ comments, MP Thossaporn said…

“I strongly agree.”

This particular incident has brought to light the necessity for a critical examination of expenditure inside parliamentary meetings, notably on food. At the same time, it has brought to light the positive activities of individual MPs such as Thossaporn, reported Khaosod.

