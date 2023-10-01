MFP faces corruption probe over contentious Deputy House Speaker expulsion

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has come under scrutiny in a corruption probe following the contentious expulsion of Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santipada. Known activist Srisuwan Janya announced his intention to petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate the incident.

The MFP’s move was viewed with suspicion, with Srisuwan and several political observers deeming it a tactic to simultaneously hold the positions of deputy House speaker and opposition leader.

Srisuwan has accused the MFP of breaching the ethics code for parties and politicians, as outlined in Section 234 (1) of the 2017 constitution.

If found guilty, not only will the MFP likely face legal action, but so will any party that accepts Padipat as a member after this dubious expulsion approved by the MFP’s executives, Srisuwan warned. He went on to characterise the expulsion as a form of collusion.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the MFP justified their decision to expel Padipat.

They claimed he wished to continue as deputy House speaker, prompting his expulsion to allow the MFP to lead the opposition. However, this move has been widely interpreted as a strategic play by the MFP to retain a favourable deputy speaker within the House, whilst also assuming the role of opposition leader.

Pitipong Temcharoen, leader and sole MP of the Fair Party, stated that Padipat would be warmly received should he decide to join their ranks, as some media outlets have speculated. Padipat has been allotted a 30-day window to secure a new political affiliation or face the potential loss of his MP status.

Temcharoen was quick to dispel rumours that the Fair Party would serve merely as a temporary refuge for Padipat, enabling him to continue his duties as deputy House speaker whilst officially representing the Fair Party.

Such a hidden agenda has been dismissed by Temcharoen as a media and public conjecture, rather than an accurate reflection of the situation, Bangkok Post reported.

