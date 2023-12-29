Fatal Rayong motorcycle accident: Tragic collision claims rider’s life instantly

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A fatal incident took place in Rayong, where a man riding a motorcycle lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the opposite lane, and violently collided with a concrete wall. The force of the impact resulted in a broken neck, causing instant death at the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 00.30am today (December 29). Local police and emergency medical personnel from Rayong Hospital were quick on the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered a Honda Wave I motorcycle with the license plate number 2กร6279 from Nakhon Ratchasima in a severely damaged state due to the collision with the concrete wall. Nearby, a man estimated to be around 30 years old, wearing khaki trousers and brown boxer shorts, was found dead. An examination revealed he died from a broken neck. There were no immediate clues to his identity or origin, prompting his body to be transported to Rayong Hospital for further examination, reported Khao Sod.

The initial investigation revealed that prior to the fatal incident, the man had been riding his motorcycle along a normal route when suddenly, he veered across the lane at high speed, colliding with the wall of a house on the opposite side. His head struck the corner of a concrete post, causing him to collapse instantly, and it was later discovered his neck was broken.

Police are currently preparing to examine the registration number of the motorcycle to determine the identity and background of the deceased. Anyone suspecting the individual may be a relative or acquaintance can check at Rayong Hospital. This accident marks the first death of the dangerous seven-day period, falling only a few minutes into the first day of this notorious week.

