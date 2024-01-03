Motorcyclist killed in pickup truck crash in Chon Buri

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A road accident on Chon Buri-Ban Bueng Road in Mueang District resulted in a fatality where a pickup truck hit a motorcyclist, on New Year’s Day.

Panuwat Jinpra, a 26 year old Thai man, lost his life in a gruesome motorcycle accident at kilometre marker 7 in the Nong Ree sub-district, Mueang district. The chilling crash, involving a yellow motorcycle with a Bangkok license plate colliding with the rear of a pickup truck, prompted an immediate response from emergency teams.

Upon reaching the scene, rescuers were met with a grim sight – a mangled yellow motorcycle sprawled on the road. Panuwat, the rider, had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 49 year old pickup truck driver, Pornpinan Siripatthanadet, visibly shaken, refrained from commenting and was later taken in for questioning at the police station.

The tragedy took an even more heart-wrenching turn when the deceased’s grief-stricken mother, 52 year old Ramphan Frans, arrived at the scene. Overwhelmed by the sight of her son’s lifeless body, she nearly collapsed under the weight of her sorrow.

According to Frans, her son had been out on errands and was on his way back to his car modification shop when the fatal collision occurred, reported Pattaya News.

Chon Buri authorities are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage in their quest for answers and to uncover the circumstances leading to this heart-rending accident.

In related news, one of the tyres of a passenger van burst suddenly, leading to the vehicle colliding with a tree. This unfortunate event resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The accident transpired at 5am today, January 3, on Rojana Road, en route to Ayutthaya, near both a school and a PTT petrol station.

In other news, Thailand witnessed 1,570 traffic mishaps from December 29 to January 1, claiming 190 lives and injuring 1,574 individuals. Kanchanaburi province recorded the highest number of accidents and casualties during this period.