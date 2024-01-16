Motorcycle and pickup collision causes fatal accident in Mueang Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Suk Prayun Road near Ju Chareon intersection in Mueang Chachoengsao. The incident took place close to a U-turn point in the city centre, and resulted in the death of the 31 year old motorcycle rider, Waranyu Worasing, also known as Kru Gai.

Authorities were alerted to the accident by Sub-Lieutenant Sittisak Buathara, an investigative officer of Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station. On arrival at the scene, a white Toyota Revo pickup with the registration number กร 5486 Lopburi was found parked at the roadside. The back right side of the vehicle was damaged, with a broken taillight. The driver, Sub-Lieutenant Chonlathee Intharatt, attached to the 11th Infantry Division, stood by to assist the police.

Nearby, a red and black Honda Wave motorcycle with the number plate 1 กจ 1410 Ayutthaya, was found tilted to one side. A food delivery box from Line Man was attached to the back. The body of the rider, identified as Kru Gai, lay next to the motorcycle. Further investigation revealed an official government card identifying the deceased as an assistant teacher at Anuban Wat Pitulatirat Rangsit School (Wat Muang School). After an initial examination, the body was handed over to the emergency responders from Phutthasothon Hospital for safekeeping until relatives could claim the body.

According to Sub-Lieutenant Chonlathee, he was returning to his residence in the 11th Infantry Division camp after visiting a nearby laundromat. As he approached the scene of the accident, he recalled slowing down to turn left as the U-turn point was not available for use. He was followed by a sedan in the middle lane and then, presumably, Waranyu’s motorcycle, which is believed to have been overtaking on the left. The motorcycle crashed into the back of his vehicle with such force that he came out to find Waranyu had already passed away. He immediately informed the authorities, reported KhaoSod.

Sub-Lieutenant Chonlathee was taken to Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station for further questioning about the incident. Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident. Legal action will be taken accordingly.

